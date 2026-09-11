Week 2 of the college football season is underway and features a championship-worthy contest on Saturday night with No. 4 Texas hosting No. 1 Ohio State, which will certainly be a popular option for prediction markets. Arch Manning looks to avenge a loss to Julian Sayin and the Buckeyes from last season in this contest. One of the most high-profile games of the 2026 college football season has also delivered top prediction market promos to utilize. Users can also target games on Friday night, including Kansas vs. Missouri and Rutgers vs. Boston College. Trade on college football at Kalshi with the newest promo code CBSSPORTS to get $25 in bonus trading credits after trading $25:

The Longhorns are trading at $0.54 per contract to win, while the Buckeyes are trading at $0.48 per contract to win at prediction market apps. More than 48.5 total points scored is priced at $0.51 per contract, while fewer than 48.5 total points scored is priced at $0.50 per contract. Saturday also features a marquee matchup in Michigan vs. Oklahoma, with the Wolverines coming off their controversial win over Western Michigan. The Sooners are trading at $0.68 to win, with Michigan trading at $0.33 to win.

Here's a closer look at the top trading bonuses on some of the top college football prediction markets, as well as the best prediction market sites available for Week 2 college football, with instructions on how to claim each offer and where to trade on college football.

Where to trade on Week 2 college football



The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users $25 in bonus trading credits after their first $25 in trades. The $25 bonus trading credits can be used on a single or multiple trades, including Kalshi college football markets such as winner, combined points scored, and how many points a team wins by. Bonus credits expire after seven days.

The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives users a $50 trading bonus after making a $10 deposit, which is the minimum deposit at Polymarket US. These bonus funds can also be spread across multiple trades, including futures, on college football, baseball, or even Polymarket NFL markets.

For Underdog, new users get a 50% deposit match up to $1,000 in bonus funds with the Underdog Predict promo code CBS. The bonus funds are delivered within 72 hours of your first deposit. However, bonus funds can't be used on Underdog prediction markets, but they can be used on fantasy entries and DFS at Underdog. This offer may vary by state.

Traders can take advantage of any of these promotions for the Week 2 college football slate.

How prediction markets work

Prediction markets offer event contracts where users can purchase positions on a result at a given price (between $0.01 and $0.99). Each correct position pays out at $1.00 per contract.

Contract prices are reflective of what the market predicts the win probability to be and are subject to change as money comes in. Below is a guide showing event contract prices along with their equivalent American odds:

Equivalent odds for Week 2 college football prediction market prices

$0.10 per contract = +900

$0.20 per contract = +400

$0.30 per contract = +233

$0.40 per contract = +150

$0.50 per contract = +100

$0.60 per contract = -150

$0.70 per contract = -233

$0.80 per contract = -400

$0.90 per contract = -900

Week 2 college football trading preview

Missouri vs. Kansas: Missouri to win by more than 5.5 points NO ($0.50)

Missouri has to travel to Kansas' house for this Friday night matchup for this year's Border War. Kansas went 5-7 last season, but the Jayhawks were 4-3 at home, and one of those home losses came by less than 5.5 points. The program has significantly improved under head coach Lane Leipold, who enters his sixth year as head coach. Kansas averaged 5.4 wins per game over the last five years compared to the 1.8 wins per game in the 10 seasons before Leipold.

Meanwhile, Missouri returns only eight starters this season, including just two on defense. Kansas held a 21-6 lead against Missouri last year on the road before losing. The model projects Missouri to fail to win by more than 5.5 points in 65% of simulations.

The "No" is trading at $0.50 per contract. Missouri to win by more than 5.5 points is trading at $0.51. Trade on college football at Kalshi and secure $25 in bonus trading credits after trading $25 with the referral code CBSSPORTS:

Iowa State vs. Iowa: Iowa to win by more than 14.5 points NO ($0.54)

Iowa State has defeated Iowa in each of the last two seasons and in three of the last four years. This is obviously a significantly different Cyclones team, returning no starters from last year as Matt Campbell left to coach Penn State. But the Cyclones remain a program with three straight winning seasons and winning records in eight of its last nine seasons.

Iowa State opened with a 38-10 win over SE Missouri. Iowa returns only six starts, leading to the model projecting Iowa to fail to win by more than 14.5 points in 54% of simulations.

The "No" is trading at $0.54 per contract. Iowa to win by more than 14.5 points is trading at $0.47. Trade on college football at Underdog with the Underdog Predict promo code CBS to get a 50% deposit match up to $1,000 in bonus funds:

Ohio State vs. Texas: Fewer than 48.5 total points scored ($0.50)

Both teams have Heisman Trophy candidates on offense, but don't underestimate each side's defensive playmakers. The Buckeyes had the No. 1 scoring defense in the country at 10 points per game allowed last season. They return three defensive starters but added significant starters from the transfer portal and elevated top talent from inside the program. The Buckeyes have had a top-two scoring defense in three straight seasons and they allowed three points last week.

Texas had the No. 2 scoring defense in 2024 and ranked 20th last year at 20.3 ppg allowed. Last year, Ohio State and Texas played to a 14-7 final (Ohio State won).

Less than 48.5 total points scored is trading at $0.50 per contract. More than 48.5 total points is trading at $0.51. Trade on college football at Polymarket and get a $50 trading bonus with a $10 deposit:

Responsible trading

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Prediction market trading should be used for entertainment purposes in a fun, responsible manner. Trading is risky and involves a risk of loss; always trade responsibly.

Responsible Trading toolkits on prediction market platforms involve:

Deposit Limits

Session Time Limit

Timeout

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Close Your Account

Contact Helplines

Prediction market platforms offer Responsible Trading resources that can be found in your account settings after logging in or by request by contacting customer support. Concerned about your trading? Call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the CFTC federally-regulated and licensed Polymarket U.S. app. Volume and pricing on the Polymarket U.S. app may differ from the Polymarket global site.