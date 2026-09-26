The Week 4 college football slate is filled with high-quality, top-25 contests throughout the day and evening with teams looking to get off to hot starts in conference play. Given recent conference realignments, there are very few easy weeks for the teams in the top conferences, as shown this week with games such as No. 1 Texas vs. No. 14 Tennessee, No. 23 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 LSU and No. 20 Oregon vs. No. 12 USC. These games are likely to make for popular college football trading options at prediction market apps, with plenty of the nation's top quarterbacks battling elite competition on Saturday. Trade on college football at Kalshi with the newest promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get $55 in bonus trading credits after trading $25:

Ole Miss defeated its former coach, Lane Kiffin, last week, but the Rebels can't let up against No. 21 Florida on the road. Despite Ole Miss being ranked fourth, the Gators are trading at $0.59 per contract to win, compared to Ole Miss at $0.42. The Rebels aren't the only higher-ranked team with this type of pricing breakdown. No. 20 Oregon is priced at $0.61, while No. 12 USC is at $0.40, despite the Trojans playing at home.

If you're deciding how to trade on college football Week 4 and where to trade on college football, our college football prediction markets guide can give you all the information you need. Check out more to find some of the best prediction market promos at the top prediction market apps, with instructions on how to claim each offer and where to trade on Week 4 college football.

Where to trade on Week 4 college football

How to sign up for the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button and download the Kalshi app.

Register a Kalshi account and enter the information requested, including full name, address, phone number and Social Security number. Users must be 18+ in a state where Kalshi operates legally. Be sure to use the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS55 to lock in the bonus offer. Once registered, tap the green "Deposit Cash" button, choose your preferred deposit method. Then follow the ensuing steps. New users must make a minimum deposit of $10 and trade at least $25 in contracts. Eligible users receive $55 in bonus trading credits. Credits expire seven days after the initial receipt.

Claim your Kalshi bonus here, and remember to use the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS55:

How to sign up for the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register a first-time Polymarket account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number, and Social Security number. Be sure to enter the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS to earn the trading bonus offer and receive instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit using your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $50 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

After depositing $10 with the Polymarket promo code, new users will be given a $50 trading bonus:

How to sign up for the Underdog Predict promo code CBS

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button anywhere on this page and download the Underdog Sports app. Create an Underdog account and enter the required information, such as name, address, phone number and Social Security number. Users must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA & VA) and have a legal U.S. residential address in a state where Underdog operates. Be sure to use the Underdog promo code CBS. Verify your email. Make an initial deposit to receive 50% of your deposit in bonus funds. Receive bonus funds within 72 hours of your first deposit.

This promo is not available in MD, MI, NJ, OH, PA. Bonus funds can't be used on prediction markets, but they can be used on fantasy entries at Underdog.

Claim the latest Underdog Predict promo code here and register with the Underdog promo code CBS:

How to sign up for the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS

Signing up for ProphetX prediction markets is straightforward. Follow this step-by-step process to claim the ProphetX promo offer:

Be 18+ and located in a ProphetX-eligible state. Tap one of the CLAIM BONUS buttons on this page, and register for a first-time account with ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS. Complete the required ID verification information, such as name, birthdate, address, email and Social Security number. After providing credentials, you'll have to verify your identity to complete registration and claim the ProphetX welcome offer. After registering, make an initial deposit by choosing your desired payment methods. Once funds are received, you can begin sports trading on the ProphetX prediction markets platform. Make trades totaling at least $50 within 30 days and then receive $75 trading bonus over 14 days.

ProphetX sports event contract trading is available in most states, including California prediction market apps.

Tap here to get your ProphetX $75 incentive funds with ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS:

Responsible trading

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Prediction market trading should be used for entertainment purposes in a fun, responsible manner. Trading is risky and involves a risk of loss; always trade responsibly.

Responsible Trading toolkits on prediction market platforms involve:

Deposit Limits

Session Time Limit

Timeout

Self-Exclusion

Close Your Account

Contact Helplines

Prediction market platforms offer Responsible Trading resources that can be found in your account settings after logging in or by request by contacting customer support. Concerned about your trading? Call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the CFTC federally-regulated and licensed Polymarket U.S. app. Volume and pricing on the Polymarket U.S. app may differ from the Polymarket global site.