After besting No. 4 Ole Miss last week, the Florida Gators have gone from unranked in the preseason to cracking the top 10 entering the Week 5 college football schedule. Florida faces another ranked opponent, this time on the road when the No. 8 Gators travel to No. 25 Missouri for a 3:30 p.m. ET contest on Saturday. Florida vs. Missouri is one of three top-25 matches in the Week 5 college football slate, along with No. 7 Alabama vs. No. 16 Mississippi State and No. 5 Ohio State vs. No. 14 Iowa. All three are expected to be popular college football trading options at prediction market apps this weekend. There are also three college football matchups on Friday, including Pitt vs. Virginia Tech and Penn State vs. Northwestern. Virginia Tech is trading at $0.57 per share to defeat Pitt, while Penn State is trading at $0.56 per share to beat Northwestern. Trade on college football at Kalshi with the newest promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get $55 in bonus trading credits after trading $25:

No. 8 Florida is trading at $0.68 to win, while No. 25 Missouri is at $0.33. No. 5 Ohio State is trading at $0.84 to win on the road, with Iowa at $0.17.

If you're deciding how to trade on college football Week 5 and where to trade on college football, our college football prediction markets guide can give you all the information you need. Check out more to find some of the best prediction market promos at the top prediction market apps, with instructions on how to claim each offer and where to trade on Week 5 college football.

Where to trade on Week 5 college football

How to sign up for the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button and download the Kalshi app.

Register a Kalshi account and enter the information requested, including full name, address, phone number and Social Security number. Users must be 18+ in a state where Kalshi legally operates. Don't forget to use the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS55 to lock in the bonus offer. Once registered, tap the green "Deposit Cash" button, choose your preferred deposit method. Then follow the ensuing steps. New users must make a minimum deposit of $10 and trade at least $25 in contracts. Eligible users receive $55 in bonus trading credits. Credits expire seven days after the initial receipt.

Claim your Kalshi bonus here, and remember to use the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS55:

How to sign up for the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Create a new Polymarket account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number, and Social Security number. Be sure to enter the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS to earn the trading bonus offer and receive instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit using your chosen deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

After depositing $10 with the Polymarket promo code, new users will be given a $25 trading bonus:

How to sign up for the FanDuel Predicts promo code

Be 18+ and located in a FanDuel Predicts eligible state (must offer sports markets) Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above and download the FanDuel Predicts app. Register for a FanDuel Predicts account and enter the information requested, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Filling out a CFTC-required questionnaire is also part of the registration process. Once registered, tap the "Add funds" button in the top right corner of the screen, choose your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. Trade $1+ on a market of your choosing to receive your first $20 bonus credit. Repeat for four additional days to receive the full $100 in bonus credits, with a $20 bonus being awarded each day.

Claim the latest FanDuel Predicts promo code here:

How to sign up for the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS

Signing up for ProphetX prediction markets is simple and straightforward. Follow this step-by-step process to claim the ProphetX promo offer:

Be 18+ and located in a ProphetX-eligible state. Tap one of the CLAIM BONUS buttons on this page, and register for a new account with ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS. Complete the required ID verification information, such as name, date of birth, address, email and Social Security number. After providing credentials, you'll have to verify your identity to complete registration and claim the ProphetX welcome offer. After registering, make a first-time deposit by choosing your desired payment method. Once funds are received, you can begin sports trading on the ProphetX prediction markets platform. Make trades totaling at least $50 within 30 days and then receive $75 trading bonus over 14 days.

ProphetX sports event contract trading is available in most states, including California prediction market apps.

Tap here to get your ProphetX $75 incentive funds with ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS:

Responsible trading

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Prediction market trading should be used for entertainment purposes in a fun, responsible manner. Trading is risky and involves a risk of loss; always trade responsibly.

Responsible Trading toolkits on prediction market platforms involve:

Deposit Limits

Session Time Limit

Timeout

Self-Exclusion

Close Your Account

Contact Helplines

Prediction market platforms offer Responsible Trading resources that can be found in your account settings after logging in or by request by contacting customer support. Concerned about your trading? Call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the CFTC federally-regulated and licensed Polymarket U.S. app. Volume and pricing on the Polymarket U.S. app may differ from the Polymarket global site.