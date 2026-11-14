The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 worth of trades. It's the best Kalshi promo code because we ensure all new customer offers are legitimate and come directly from the brand, reviewing each offer to make sure each meets our editorial standards and that readers understand the full terms and conditions. Use those guaranteed funds to trade on college football games on Friday like Colorado vs. Houston and NBA games like Warriors vs. Spurs. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

SportsLine's team or experts have revealed a trio of picks from Pittsburgh vs. Florida State, UCLA vs. Illinois and Spurs vs. Warriors as part of our Friday best Kalshi trades. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets for Friday

Spurs vs. Warriors: Golden State to win ($0.16 per share)

Spurs vs. Warriors: Golden State to win

The Spurs are legitimate NBA title contenders after winning the West a season ago and they're red-hot with 10 wins in a row, but this is an NBA Cup group stage game and it's the second night of a back-to-back. Golden State is also playing for a second consecutive night, but will be eager to get back into the win column after having an eight-game winning streak snapped on Wednesday. The pricing is certainly right here, with Golden State winning in 28% of the model's simulation to far outpace the $0.16 per share you're paying.

Kalshi prices Golden State at $0.16 per share, while San Antonio is $0.85 per share. Trade on Warriors vs. Spurs here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to look out for its users. Kalshi equips every trader with accessible risk management tools that can be enabled at any given time, including risk management actions like trading break, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding cap.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.