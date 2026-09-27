With the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, California sports fans can receive a $55 bonus after trading $25 or more at one of the best prediction market apps. All three of California's NFL teams are in action on Sunday, with the Los Angeles Chargers visiting the Buffalo Bills, the San Francisco 49ers hosting the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams traveling to Denver to face the Broncos on Sunday Night Football. Get started with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

View our Kalshi promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer.

Why the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 is the best in California

The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 is the best in Callfironia because you have 30 days to play through your initial $25 stake, not seven days like other offers you'll see. That means more time to learn prediction markets and make better, more informed decisions. You also are guaranteed a $55 trading bonus, not a variable amount like other offers you'll see.

NFL Kalshi California markets

Chargers to win vs. Bills: Yes $0.25, No $0.76

49ers to win vs. Cardinals: Yes $0.79, No $0.22

Rams to win vs. Broncos: Yes $0.57, No $0.44

Chargers to win vs. Bills: Yes $0.25, No $0.76

It's been a tough start to the 2026 season for the Chargers, to be sure. They've been handed consecutive 26-14 losses, to Las Vegas and Arizona, to begin the year. L.A.'s next test is even tougher, with a visit to Buffalo on tap. The Chargers are 0-2, while the Bills are 2-0 and have the NFL's top offense at 38.5 points per game. Justin Herbert and Co. will need a better outing to keep up with the Bills' offense in Week 3.

A Chargers win is priced at $0.25 per share at Kalshi, and a Bills win is $0.76. Trade with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 sign-up bonus:

49ers to win vs. Cardinals: Yes $0.79, No $0.22

The 49ers have had a great start to 2026. They beat the Rams in Australia in Week 1 by 20 points before taking down Miami by 22 points last week. San Francisco owns the best point differential at the NFL thus far at +42. Brock Purdy has six total touchdowns on the year, and Christian McCaffrey rushed for two touchdowns last week. The Cardinals took down the Chargers in Week 1 but fell 31-7 at home to Seattle in Week 2.

A 49ers win is $0.79 per share at Kalshi, while the Cardinals winning here is $0.22. Make trades with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 sign-up bonus:

Rams to win vs. Broncos: Yes $0.57, No $0.43

The Broncos and Rams are each off to 1-1 starts and will meet in Denver for Sunday Night Football in Week 3. The Rams entered the year with Super Bowl aspirations but fell by 20 points to the 49ers in Week 1 in Australia. Things got better in Week 2, though, with a 28-6 win over New York on Monday Night Football. Matthew Stafford threw four touchdowns in that win, with two going to Davante Adams with Puka Nacua out. The Broncos were blown out in Kansas City in Week 1 before beating Jacksonvilleby a score in Week 1.

A Los Angeles road win is trading at $0.57 per share at Kalshi, and a Denver win is $0.43. Get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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