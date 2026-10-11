With the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, California sports fans can receive a $55 bonus after trading $25 or more at one of the best prediction market apps. The state of California has three NFL teams, and all three will take the field in Week 5. The Los Angeles Chargers are trying to get their first win of 2026 when they face the Denver Broncos, the San Francisco 49ers put their undefeated record on the line against the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football to wrap up Week 5. Get started with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

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NFL Kalshi California markets

Chargers to win vs. Broncos: Yes $0.38, No $0.63

49ers to win vs. Seahawks: Yes $0.39, No $0.62

Rams to win vs. Bills: Yes $0.62, No $0.39

Chargers to win vs. Broncos: Yes $0.38, No $0.63

It's been a trying start to 2026 for the Chargers, who made the playoffs last season. They're 0-4 and the offense is still trying to find its groove after averaging 16.8 points per game, the fourth-worst mark in the NFL. They face a Broncos team that's 2-2, beating Jacksonville and Rams but falling to the 49ers and Kansas City. Denver's offense has also been inconsistent, and it sounds like head coach Sean Payton will call plays once again. The Chargers' offensive line is beat up once again, and Justin Herbert has already thrown six interceptions this year. The Chargers win in 47% of the SportsLine Projection Model's simulations. The model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times.

A Los Angeles home win is trading at $0.38 per share at Kalshi, and a Denver win is priced at $0.63. Get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

49ers to win vs. Seahawks: Yes $0.39, No $0.62

The 49ers and Seahawks are no strangers to one another, and these are two of the top teams in the NFL so far this season. San Francisco is one of just three remaining unbeaten teams, while Seattle is 3-1. The 49ers defeated the Seahawks in Week 1 of last year, but Seattle beat San Francisco in Week 18 to secure the NFC West and NFC's No. 1 seed. The Seahawks followed that up two weeks later with a 41-6 drubbing of the 49ers in the Divisional Round. The 49ers are hoping to have better answers against Seattle's defense, as San Francisco scored 26 points across those three meetings last year. The 49ers win 37% of the time, per the SportsLine model's simulations.

A 49ers win is priced at $0.39 per share at Kalshi, and a Seahawks win is $0.62. Trade with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 sign-up bonus:

Rams to win vs. Bills: Yes $0.62, No $0.39

The Rams get another primetime game to begin 2026, this time against the Bills on Monday Night Football. Buffalo started 3-1 but fell to New England last week, while the Rams used a 14-point fourth quarter to beat Philadelphia. The Rams are 2-2 after entering the year as a top Super Bowl contender after a busy offseason. The offense, which was among the league's best last year, is 19th in scoring as it tries to find its groove. The defense is still without Myles Garrett, and Aaron Donald missed last week with an injury. The Rams win in 57% of SportsLine simulations.

A Rams win is $0.62 per share at Kalshi, and a Bills win is trading at $0.39. Make trades with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 sign-up bonus:

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