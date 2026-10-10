The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 worth of trades. It's the best Kalshi promo code because your trading bonus is a guaranteed amount, not variable like other offers. Use your guaranteed funds for college football prediction markets on Saturday for games like Alabama vs. Georgia and USC vs. Penn State. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

SportsLine's team of experts have revealed a trio of college football picks from Alabama vs. Georgia to create our Saturday best Kalshi predictions. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets for Saturday

Alabama vs. Georgia: Fewer than 51.5 points scored ($0.49 per share)

Alabama vs. Georgia: Fewer than 51.5 points scored

"Both offenses have been lights out so far, but with that tropical storm/hurricane possibly affecting Tuscaloosa on Saturday night (better there than here), there could be rain and 20-30 mph winds," SportsLine college football expert Matt Severance said. "That's if the game isn't postponed, which is possible. Georgia is allowing just 13.7 PPG so Tide QB Keelon Russell might get a bit of a wake-up call. Our model has only 45 points scored." The latest Georgia vs. Alabama weather forecast is calling for light rain and temperatures in the mid-60s.

Kalshi prices fewer than 51.5 points scored at $0.49 per share, while more than 51.5 points scored is $0.51 per share. Trade on football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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