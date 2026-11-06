The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 worth of trades. You can use those guaranteed funds for college football and NBA trading on Friday, with high-profile matchups like Cavaliers vs. 76ers and Arizona vs. TCU. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

The SportsLine Projection Model has revealed a trio of picks from SMU vs. Virginia Tech, Arizona vs. TCU and Cavaliers vs. 76ers for our Friday best Kalshi trades. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets for Friday

SMU vs. Virginia Tech: Mustangs to win by more than 6.5 points ($0.48 per share)

Arizona vs. TCU: More than 45.5 points scored ($0.51 per share)

Cavaliers vs. 76ers: Cleveland to win ($0.35 per share)

SMU vs. Virginia Tech: Mustangs to win by more than 6.5 points

SMU dropped out of the rankings after losing at Syracuse last week, but the Mustangs are still 6-2 on the season and have hope that they can work their way back into the ACC Championship Game conversation. Meanwhile, Virginia Tech is also 6-2 in James Franklin's first season and this feels like an elimination game of sorts. Ultimately, the experience of Kevin Jennings gives SMU the edge at home, with the model predicting that the Mustangs win by 10 on average.

Kalshi prices SMU to win by more than 6.5 at $0.48 per share, while NO is priced at $0.53 per share. Trade on college football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Arizona vs. TCU: More than 45.5 points scored

The TCU defense is one of the best in the Big 12 and the Horned Frogs struggle a bit on offense, which is what drives this number down. However, the Wildcats have one of the more dynamic offenses in the country with Noah Fifita putting up monster numbers. He's completing 74.1% of his passes, averages 9.2 yards per attempt and leads the Big 12 with a 171.5 passer rating while throwing for 310.5 yards per game. The model predicts that more than 45.5 points are scored in 67% of simulations.

Kalshi prices more than 45.5 points scored at $0.51 per share, while fewer than 45.5 points scored is $0.50 per share. Trade on Arizona vs. TCU here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Cavaliers vs. 76ers: Cleveland to win

Philadelphia is off to an 8-1 start and Cleveland is only 4-4 while dealing with a few lingering injury concerns. Jarrett Allen is questionable with a knee injury and the Cavaliers will be without Jaylon Tyson (ankle) and Peyton Watson (hamstring). However, they should still be highly motivated and Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley will look to defend their home turf against an emerging threat in the East. The model predicts that Cleveland wins in 63% of simulations.

Kalshi prices the Cavaliers to win at $0.34 per share, while the 76ers are priced at $0.68 per share to win. Trade on NBA games here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

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