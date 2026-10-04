The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after they make $25 worth of trades. It's the best Kalshi promo code your trading bonus is a guaranteed amount, not variable like other offers. Trade on games like Cincinnati vs. Arizona and Arizona State vs. Baylor late Saturday night. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

SportsLine's team of experts have provided a trio of college football picks from Arizona vs. Cincinnati for our Saturday best Kalshi trades. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets for Saturday

Arizona vs. Cincinnati: Wildcats to win by more than 6.5 points ($0.52 per share)

Arizona vs. Cincinnati: Wildcats to win by more than 6.5 points YES

"These teams are almost gonna wait 'til the midnight hour -- at least based on the Bearcats' body clock. The 11 p.m. (ET) kickoff poses a challenge to Cincy, which has yet to partake in a true road game. 'Zona has made two trips and is coming off a win at Washington State," SportsLine college football expert Mike Tierney said. "The Bearcats might be 4-0, but they were outgained last weekend by Kansas State and trailed Miami (Ohio) by three TDs at halftime before eking out a victory. Wildcats' QB Noah Fifita is the real deal. Lay the points with Arizona."

Kalshi prices Arizona to win by more than 6.5 points at $0.52 per share, while NO is priced at $0.49 per share. Trade on college football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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