The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 worth of trades. It's the best Kalshi promo code because we ensure all new customer offers are legitimate and come directly from the brand, reviewing each offer to make sure each meets our editorial standards and that readers understand the full terms and conditions. You can use those guaranteed funds on Wednesday for NBA trading, with 28 of the 30 teams scheduled to be in action. Hornets guard Kon Knueppel (hamstring) is set to make his season debut against the Nets. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

SportsLine's experts have revealed a trio of NBA picks from Celtics vs. Bucks, Thunder vs. Cavaliers and Pelicans vs. Jazz for our Wednesday best Kalshi trades. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets for Wednesday

Celtics vs. Bucks: Tyler Herro 3+ made 3-pointers ($0.53 per share)

Thunder vs. Cavaliers: Ajay Mitchell 20+ points scored ($0.44 per share)

Pelicans vs. Jazz: Darryn Peterson 20+ combined points, rebounds and assists ($0.63 per share)

Celtics vs. Bucks: Tyler Herro 3+ made 3-pointers

"Tyler Herro has at least three triples in six of seven games this season, averaging 3.6 makes on 8.3 attempts per game. He'll face a Celtics defense that ranks last in both opponent threes attempted and opponent three point rate," SportsLine NBA expert Prop Bet Guy Doug said.

Kalshi prices Herro to make 3 or more 3-pointers at $0.53 per share, while NO is priced at $0.48 per share. Trade on Bucks vs. Celtics here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Thunder vs. Cavaliers: Ajay Mitchell 20+ points scored

"Ajay Mitchell just scored 20 points in a road win over the Cavaliers on Monday. He will now face them at home, where he has shot 56.1% from the field over three games this season," SportsLine NBA expert Mike Barner said. "Since moving into the starting lineup, Mitchell has scored at least 20 points in three of four games. During that span, he averaged 15.3 shot attempts and 4.8 free throw attempts a night. The Cavaliers don't have good defensive guards, and they play at the ninth-fastest pace in the league, putting Mitchell in a favorable spot to score at least 20 points again."

Kalshi prices Mitchell to score 20 or more points at $0.44 per share, while NO is priced at $0.58 per share. Trade on Cavaliers vs. Thunder here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Pelicans vs. Jazz: Darryn Peterson 20+ combined points, rebounds and assists

"Darryn Peterson has cleared this line in four straight games, with 24-26 PRA in each contest," Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "Starting to take more of an on-ball role, I like the matchup against the Pelicans who've struggled against pick and roll ball handlers early (bottom ten in points per possession). New Orleans has also been a paint funnel, and they play at the third fastest pace."

Kalshi prices the Peterson to record 20 or more combined points, rebounds and assists at $0.63 per share. Trade on Jazz vs. Pelicans here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

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