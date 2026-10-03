The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after they make $25 worth of trades. It's the best Kalshi promo code your trading bonus is a guaranteed amount, not variable like other offers. Trade on games like Clemson vs. Miami and Cincinnati vs. Arizona. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

SportsLine's team of experts have provided a trio of college football picks from Iowa vs. Ohio State, Missouri vs. Florida and Arizona vs. Cincinnati for our Saturday best Kalshi trades. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets for Saturday

Arizona vs. Cincinnati: Wildcats to win by more than 6.5 points ($0.52 per share)

Clemson vs. Miami: Clemson to win or lose by fewe than 14.5 points

Clemson vs. Miami: Clemson to win outright or lose by fewer than 14.5 points

The Hurricanes aim to move to 5-0 on the young season when they face Clemson in Week 5. The Canes' sights are set on a return to the College Football Playoff title game, where they fell to Indiana last year. Miami has once again gone the transfer portal route for its quarterback, this time in former Duke star Darian Mensah, who is among the top contenders for the Heisman Trophy this year while leading the Hurricanes to an undefeated start to the season. Clemson has bounced back from a blowout Week 1 loss at LSU with three straight wins, including victories over California and North Carolina in conference play.

The Tigers win outright, or lose by fewer than 14.5 points, in 53% of the SportsLine Projection Model's simulations. The model simulates every college football game 10,000 times. Trade on college football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Arizona vs. Cincinnati: Wildcats to win by more than 6.5 points YES

"These teams are almost gonna wait 'til the midnight hour -- at least based on the Bearcats' body clock. The 11 p.m. (ET) kickoff poses a challenge to Cincy, which has yet to partake in a true road game. 'Zona has made two trips and is coming off a win at Washington State," SportsLine college football expert Mike Tierney said. "The Bearcats might be 4-0, but they were outgained last weekend by Kansas State and trailed Miami (Ohio) by three TDs at halftime before eking out a victory. Wildcats' QB Noah Fifita is the real deal. Lay the points with Arizona."

Kalshi prices Arizona to win by more than 6.5 points at $0.52 per share, while NO is priced at $0.49 per share. Trade on college football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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