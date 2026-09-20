The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a bonus of a $55 trading bonus after $25 in trades, available ahead of Colts vs. Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. Trade on the Colts vs. Chiefs here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 trading bonus:

Indianapolis visits Kansas City at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday Night Football at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City trades at $0.725 per share on Kalshi to beat Indianapolis, who trades at $0.275 per share, in the teams' Week 2 meeting. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Colts vs. Chiefs predictions

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know Kansas City is trying to bounce back from a 6-11 finish that snapped its playoff streak in 2025. Mahomes' return went about as well as it could have, and running back Kenneth Walker III made an immediate impact in his Chiefs debut, piling up 191 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns. Kansas City's defense held Denver to just 176 total yards and a 2-for-12 mark on third down. Along with Jones' calf injury, Kansas City is also working through injuries to offensive tackle Josh Simmons (back, out) and cornerback Mansoor Delane (shoulder, questionable) this week.

Indianapolis, meanwhile, opened its season with a 41-23 home loss to Baltimore. Quarterback Daniel Jones completed 19 of 31 passes for 166 yards with a touchdown and an interception while absorbing nine quarterback hits and two sacks behind a line that struggled to protect him. Wide receiver Ashton Dulin is out this week with an ankle injury, and running back DJ Giddens is questionable with a knee injury. Kansas City has won the last three meetings between these two teams. Trade on Chiefs vs. Colts here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 trading bonus:

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