Fans can make college football predictions on Saturday's biggest games when they claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which gives new users a $55 bonus when they trade $25+ at one of the best prediction market apps. Trade on games like Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt and Alabama vs. Auburn in the Iron Bowl 2026. Use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades:

For the terms and conditions of this offer, visit the Kalshi promo code review page. Make sure prediction markets are legal in your state before you sign up and make trades.

Kalshi prediction markets for Saturday

Alabama to win vs. Auburn ($0.84)

Alabama has won the last six Iron Bowl games against Auburn, and three have been one-possession games. The Tigers are certainly hoping they can spring an upset and conclude Alex Golesh's first season on The Plains with eight wins. The Crimson Tide have designs on a CFP berth as well as a trip to Atlanta for the SEC title game. Alabama wins at home in 89% of SportsLine simulations. That trade is available for $0.84 per share on Kalshi. Use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for Saturday's football games and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

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