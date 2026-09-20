The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 trading bonus after $25 in trades, available ahead of Sunday's NFL Week 2 slate. CBSSPORTS55 is the best Kalshi promo code because you get 30 days to play through your initial $25 stake, not seven days like other Kalshi promo codes. This means more time to learn prediction markets. The Colts and Chiefs ($0.72 per share to win) will close out the day on Sunday Night Football. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kansas City trades at $0.72 per share to beat Indianapolis, who trades at $0.29 per share, on Sunday Night Football. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also check out the latest prediction market payment methods before depositing at one of the largest prediction markets. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

The best Kalshi promo code is CBSSPORTS55

You get 30 days to play through your initial $25 with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which means more time to learn prediction markets. Other Kalshi promo codes you see will only give you seven days.

Kalshi promo code details

Kalshi Promo Code CBSSPORTS55 Kalshi Bonus Offer Trade $25+, receive $55 in bonus trading credits States Kalshi is Available All 50 states, Washington, D.C. and U.S. territories (certain markets may not be available in all jurisdictions) Kalshi Minimum Age 18 years or older and have a legal, U.S. residential address within a state where Kalshi operates Kalshi Deposit Methods Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo, PayPal, Cash App, debit cards (U.S. only), bank transfers, wire transfers (minimum $1,000) and crypto deposits Kalshi Promo Code Last Verified September 20, 2026



18+. Void where prohibited. Must be located in the U.S. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. New customers only. Must use eligible promo code upon sign-up. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See kalshi.com for additional terms and more information. Offer subject to expiry. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV.

Chiefs vs. Colts predictions

Indianapolis opened its season with a 41-23 home loss to Baltimore, with quarterback Daniel Jones completing 19 of 31 passes for 166 yards behind a line that allowed nine quarterback hits. Kansas City heads into Sunday Night Football having handled Denver 31-10, with Patrick Mahomes playing his first game back from a torn ACL and new running back Kenneth Walker III piling up 191 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns in his Chiefs debut. Kansas City is dealing with injuries to tackle Josh Simmons (back, out), defensive lineman Chris Jones (calf, questionable) and cornerback Mansoor Delane (shoulder, questionable), while Indianapolis is missing receiver Ashton Dulin (ankle) and has running back DJ Giddens questionable with a knee injury. Kickoff is 8:20 p.m. ET at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mahomes is $0.52 per share to throw two passing touchdowns and $0.23 per share to toss three. Trade on Colts vs. Chiefs here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 trading bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.