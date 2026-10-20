The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 worth of trades. It's the best Kalshi promo code because we ensure all new customer offers are legitimate and directly from the brand and review each offer to make sure readers understand the full terms and conditions. Use those guaranteed funds to trade on NBA Opening Night on Tuesday, where the new season is ushered in with Knicks vs. 76ers at 7 p.m. ET and Spurs vs. Thunder at 9:30 p.m. ET in the two games on the evening slate. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

We've combined NBA picks from our team of experts and the SportsLine Projection Model for our best Tuesday Kalshi trades, including predictions for Pistons vs. Celtics, Knicks vs. 76ers and Spurs vs. Thunder. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets for Tuesday

Pistons vs. Celtics: Ausar Thompson 6+ rebounds ($0.59 per share)

Knicks vs. 76ers: New York to win by more than 4.5 points ($0.51 per share)

Spurs vs. Thunder: San Antonio to win ($0.51 per share)

Pistons vs. Celtics: Ausar Thompson 6+ rebounds

"This is a nice spot for Ausar Thompson on the rebounding front. The Pistons wing is an exceptional rebounder for a team that lacks in that department outside of Jalen Duren," SportsLine NBA expert Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "He gets a great matchup against the Celtics who will likely once again shoot a ton of threes (top four in three point rate each of the last four season), which lend to long rebound opportunities. Thompson capitalized in this matchup last year (7+ rebounds in three of four games) and should easily clear this number as long as he stays out of foul trouble."

Kalshi prices Thompson to record six or more rebounds at $0.59 per share and you can scale that up to as high as 10+ rebounds, which is priced at $0.14 per share. Trade on Celtics vs. Pistons here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Knicks vs. 76ers: New York to win by more than 4.5 points

The Knicks will hoist a championship banner for the first time in 53 years on Tuesday before hosting the new-look 76ers at Madison Square Garden to open the season. Philadelphia traded for Jaylen Brown and then signed LeBron James during the offseason. Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and V.J. Edgecombe round out the starting five, but it'll likely take time for that group to gel and the energy in New York will be electric. The model predicts that Jalen Brunson and the Knicks win by 5 or more in 57% of simulations.

The Knicks are priced at $0.51 per share to win by more than 4.5 points, while NO is priced at $0.50 per share on Kalshi. Trade on 76ers vs. Knicks here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Spurs vs. Thunder: San Antonio to win

"The Thunder are thinner thanks to the luxury tax as they dealt away Isaiah Joe, Aaron Wiggins and Luguentz Dort (a starter and stellar defender) for chump change. Chet Holmgren didn't play at all this preseason due to a quad injury," SportsLine NBA expert Matt Severance said. "Probably will go Tuesday but how many minutes? Victor Wembanyama usually eats his lunch regardless. San Antonio is not only back essentially intact after its Finals run but added Tobias Harris."

Kalshi prices the Spurs to win at $0.50 per share, while the Thunder are priced at $0.51 per share to win, positions that have flipped in recent hours. Trade on Thunder vs. Spurs here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

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