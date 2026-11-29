The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, gives new users a $55 bonus when they trade $25+ at one of the best prediction market apps. Target NFL Week 12 games today like Seahawks vs. 49ers, Bengals vs. Saints, and Browns vs. Raiders on Sunday Night Football. Bengals receiver Tee Higgins (hamstring) is officially inactive. Make predictions with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Check out the Kalshi promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. Before signing up, ensure prediction markets are legal in your state.

Kalshi prediction markets for Sunday

Seahawks to win by more than 1.5 points vs. 49ers ($0.50)

Browns to win vs. Raiders ($0.69)

San Francisco won the first matchup between these teams 32-29 in Seattle, but the Seahawks are fresh off a bye week and will get Sam Darnold back at quarterback. The 49ers will be without Brock Purdy, who is dealing with an ankle injury. Injuries have been a problem for San Francisco in each of the last two seasons, but they just keep winning. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, doesn't see that being the case Sunday as Seattle wins by more than 1.5 points in 53% of simulations. You can make that trade at Kalshi for $0.50 per share.

Fernando Mendoza's first two starts with the Las Vegas Raiders did not go as planned, and things won't get much easier when he faces the Cleveland Browns on the road in primetime. The Browns are in the playoff mix at 6-4, and while they haven't been particularly impressive on either side of the ball, they find ways to win. The SportsLIne model has the Browns prevailing here in 67% of simulations, and that trade is available at Kalshi at $0.69 per share. Use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades on Sunday's NFL games:

Responsible risk management

Minimum age 18 years or older and have a legal U.S. residential address within a state where Kalshi operates. Trading may be unavailable or restricted in LA, NV, MI, AZ or WA. Check availability in your jurisdiction before signing up and making a deposit.

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.