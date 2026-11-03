The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 worth of trades. It's the best Kalshi promo code because we ensure all new customer offers are legitimate and come directly from the brand, reviewing each offer to make sure each meets our editorial standards and that readers understand the full terms and conditions. While much of the country will be focused on midterm elections, you can use those guaranteed funds on Tuesday for college football trading and college basketball trading. Buffalo vs. Miami (OH) kicks off at 8 p.m. ET, and the RedHawks are trading at $0.68 per share to beat the Bulls in MACtion. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

The SportsLine Projection Model revealed a pair of picks from Miami (OH) vs. Buffalo in college football and Kentucky vs. Manhattan in college basketball, while rounding out our Tuesday best Kalshi trades with a pick from Ravens vs. Jaguars on Thursday Night Football. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets for Tuesday

Miami (OH) vs. Buffalo: More than 44.5 points scored ($0.50 per share)

Kentucky vs. Manhattan: Wildcats to win by more than 32.5 points NO ($0.47 per share)

Ravens vs. Jaguars: Jacksonville to win by more than 9.5 points ($0.49 per share)

Miami (OH) vs. Buffalo: More than 44.5 points scored

Both teams are 5-3 overall this season and have a 3-1 record in the Mid-American Conference, so this sets up as a de facto elimination game for the MAC Championship Game. With that in mind, expect both teams to put their best foot forward offensively. They both rank outside the top 75 nationally in scoring, but have been more consistent running the ball since the start of conference play. The model predicts that they combine to score 51 points on average and that more than 44.5 points are scored in 64% of simulations.

Kalshi prices more than 44.5 points scored at $0.50 per share, while NO is priced at $0.51 per share. Trade on college football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Kentucky vs. Manhattan: Wildcats to win by more than 32.5 points NO

Mark Pope is back for his third season as the head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats and he opens the season with the Manhattan Jaspers coming to Rupp Arena. Kentucky's roster, like many in college hoops, has been almost completely reset this offseason and everybody will be watching closely to see how this roster gels early in the season. Manhattan is also breaking in a group of almost entirely fresh faces, but Colgate transfer Ben Tweedy is preseason all-conference and could be an equalizer. The model predicts that Manhattan stays within 32.5 points in 69% of simulations.

Kalshi prices Kentucky to win by more than 32.5 points at $0.54 per share, while NO is priced at $0.47 per share. Trade on college basketball here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Ravens vs. Jaguars: Jacksonville to win by more than 9.5 points

"Jacksonville enjoyed a stress-free thrashing of Indianapolis on Sunday and, having come off a bye, should be in fine fettle against a team with one big QB-related migraine. Starter Lamar Jackson is out with a bum thumb, while second-stringer Tyler Huntley appears unlikely with a throbbing toe," SportsLine NFL expert Mike Tierney said. "Even No. 3 man Joe Fagnano needed treatment during the game and finished largely because the next option was a RB. The Ravens could pick up a veteran, but the short week would give him little time to acclimate regardless of his role. Even were Baltimore at full strength, the Jags are the superior team at this stage of the season. The Ravens' QB void widens the gap."

Kalshi prices the Jaguars to win by more than 9.5 points at $0.49 per share, while NO is priced at $0.52 per share. Trade on the NFL here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

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