The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a bonus of a $55 trading bonus after $25 in trades, available for tonight's Sunday Night Football matchup. The Rams travel to Denver for an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff at Empower Field at Mile High. Puka Nakua (hip) is doubtful ahead of tonight's game. Trade on the Rams vs. Broncos here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 trading bonus:

Denver trades at $0.46 per share on Kalshi to win at home, with the Rams at $0.54 per share on the road. More than 44.5 combined points trades at $0.50 per share on Kalshi. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Rams vs. Broncos predictions

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know both teams enter 1-1, with Los Angeles looking to build on a bounce-back week and Denver hosting its first prime time game of the season. It's a comfortable 64 degrees at kickoff. Los Angeles receiver Puka Nacua is doubtful with a hip issue, a notable absence for a Rams offense that leaned on him heavily last week, while Denver enters without running back Jonah Coleman, who is out with an ankle injury, and with receiver Marvin Mims questionable with a foot issue. Denver trades at $0.46 per share on Kalshi to win at home, with the Rams at $0.54 per share to win, a near even split heading into the week's marquee game. More than 44.5 combined points trades at $0.50 per share on Kalshi, with fewer than 44.5 trading at $0.51 per share, Trade on Rams vs. Broncos here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 trading bonus:

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It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

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