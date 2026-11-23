Sports fans who want to to make NFL predictions for Monday Night Football can take advantage of the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which gives new users a $55 bonus when they trade $25+. The Cincinnati Bengals will visit the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. Get started with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Visit the Kalshi promo code review page for information, including terms and conditions of the Kalshi promo offer, and you can also learn how prediction markets work if you are new to the game. Before you make any trades, be sure that prediction markets are legal in your state.

Bengals vs. Commanders MNF trading preview

Commanders to lose by fewer than 6.5 points, or win ($0.52)

More than 53.5 points ($0.53)

Burrow and Co. have been almost unstoppable at times, with Ja'Marr Chase making highlight-reel catches and Tee Higgins also piling up numbers. The Bengals went off Sunday in a 38-18 victory against the Steelers, with Burrow throwing for 409 yards and four touchdowns and Chase racking up 231 receiving yards. Higgins had 66 yards as Cincinnati had more than double Pittsburgh's total yardage (484-222). The Bengals' defense seems to be coming around, too, and it has allowed fewer than 20 points four times this season. But it also allowed 36 to a bad Tennessee team three weeks ago, so Jayden Daniels and Washington could make some plays. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has Washington losing by fewer than 6.5 points, or winning outright, in 58% of its simulations. That trade is priced at $0.52 at Kalshi, while the Bengals to win by 6.5 or more is $0.49 per share.

As long as Burrow stays healthy, the Bengals have one of the most lethal offenses in the league. The quarterback is second in the NFL with 2,795 passing yards and has five more TD passes than anyone else. Burrow does have six interceptions, but the Bengals are still plus-2 in turnover margin. The Commanders are among the league's best in that category at plus-7. That means they could get more chances to put points on the board, and the Bengals have had no problem doing that. They are third in the league in scoring at just under 31 points per game. The SportsLine model has these teams combining for more than 53.5 points in 53% of simulations. That result is trading at $0.53 per share at Kalshi, with the teams to fall short of that number sitting at $0.49 per share. Use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus when you trade $25+:

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