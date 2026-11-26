The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus when they trade $25+. The Thanksgiving Day NFL slate continues with Chiefs vs. Bills at 8:20 p.m. ET. Get started with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

The Kalshi promo code review page has more information, including terms and conditions of the Kalshi promo offer. We also have info on how prediction markets work, and fans should be sure to check to make sure prediction markets are legal in their state before making trades.

NFL Thanksgiving Day trading preview

Bills to win vs. Chiefs: $0.459

The Thanksgiving Day nightcap pits Patrick Mahomes and the resurgent Chiefs against fellow MVP candidate Josh Allen and the Bills. Buffalo (9-1) is the only AFC team with one loss and has a four-game lead in the AFC East, while the Chiefs are battling the Broncos at the top of the AFC West with both teams at 8-2. The Bills have won six in a row since losing at home to New England. The Chiefs lost back-to-back games to the Seahawks and Broncos but have won their past three. They averaged 34 points per game in those, but they were against the Jets, Falcons and Cardinals. The Bills win in 58% of the SportsLine Projection Model's simulations.

A Buffalo win is trading at $0.59 at Kalshi, and a Kansas City victory is trading at $0.42 per share. Use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to trade on Chiefs vs. Bills and get a $55 bonus when you trade $25+:

Responsible risk management

18+, in a state where Kalshi operates. It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.