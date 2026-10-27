The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Tuesday's NBA slate features the Brooklyn Nets visiting the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. ET. World Series Game 4 between the Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays starts at 8 p.m. ET, with Milwaukee leading the series 3-0. Trade on the sports here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

What is the Kalshi promo code?

Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 Kalshi sign-up bonus Trade $25, get $55 bonus Terms and conditions New users only, 18+, no minimum deposit Where is Kalshi legal? AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY. Sports contracts currently unavailable in MI, NV and WA.

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. Trade on sports here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Top alternative promo code to Kalshi: Polymarket, Prophetx

Best alternative promo codes to Kalshi at other prediction markets also exist. For example, you can use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 trading bonus after $10 in trades. Or, claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS to get $75 in incentive funds after $50 in trades. You can also grab the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get $50 in bonus credits. Get started here:

Why the best Kalshi promo code is CBSSPORTS55

With the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, you get a guaranteed $55 with a $25 deposit, not a variable amount like other offers. That means you know your bonus amount up front and can make football predictions with a strong bankroll. Plus, you're signing up through CBS Sports, one of the most trusted brands in the industry.

Nets vs. Celtics predictions

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that Brooklyn is 0-3 and has lost all three games, falling 110-103 to Charlotte, 125-121 at Cleveland, and 136-109 to Indiana. Forward Julius Randle leads the Nets with 22.0 points, 6.3 assists and 7.0 rebounds per game, and Tyler Bilodeau is out.

Boston is 2-1 and 2-0 at home, and it has won two straight after a 121-113 loss at Detroit, beating New York 107-103 and Chicago 134-99. Forward Jayson Tatum is averaging 24.0 points, 8.0 assists and 6.7 rebounds, and Devin Carter is out. Boston and Brooklyn each have two of their three games above 222.5 combined points, with Boston's at 234 and 233 and Brooklyn's at 246 and 245.

On Kalshi, Boston trades at $0.835 per share to win at TD Garden and Brooklyn trades at $0.165 per share. Boston winning by more than 7.5 points trades at $0.635 per share, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.495 per share for more than 222.5 and $0.505 per share for fewer than 222.5. Trade on the NBA here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.