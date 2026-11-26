The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus when they trade $25+. The Thanksgiving Day slate kicks off with a crucial NFC North Bears vs. Lions battle at1 p.m. ET, with Eagles vs. Cowboys up next at 4:30 ET before a big Chiefs vs. Bills AFC showdown at 8:20 p.m. ET. Get started with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

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NFL Thanksgiving Day trading preview

Lions to win vs. Bears: $0.41

Eagles vs. Cowboys more than 47.5 points: $0.53

Bills to win vs. Chiefs: $0.459

The Lions will feel at home on another Thanksgiving, but the Bears are coming in with ideas about disrupting the party. The teams are both 8-2 an tied atop the NFC North, with the hosts coming on a six-game win streak and the Bears on a five-game run. Chicago followed its bye week with a 21-13 victory against the Saints on Sunday, and the Lions beat the Buccaneers 31-21 in Week 11. The Lions are sixth in the NFL in scoring, averaging 28.8 points per game, while the Bears are eighth at 26.2. Chicago is one of six teams allowing fewer than 20 points per game, as it yields 17.9 while the Lions give up 22, tied for 14th in the league. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has the Lions winning in 61% of its simulations, with that pick earning an 'A' grade.

A Detroit win is trading at $0.41 at Kalshi, and a Chicago victory is priced at $0.60. Use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus when you trade $25+:

The model also has an 'A' grade on the Eagles and Cowboys combining for more than 48 points, which they do in 64% of its simulations. The Eagles offense has struggled all season and is without quarterback Jalen Hurts indefinitely, but the Dallas defense has been one of the league's worst. The Cowboys give up the fourth-most points in the NFL, but Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens are big parts of one of the league's top passing attacks. Dallas scores 30.6 points per contest, fourth-most in the NFL, while Philly is averaging just 16.7, with only the Dolphins scoring fewer. Prescott is the only NFL QB with more than 3,000 passing yards this season, and Lamb is second in the league with 1,108 receiving yards.

The teams to combine for more than 37.5 points is trading at $0.53 at Kalshi, with the teams to fall short of those combined points is priced at $0.48. Trade on NFL Thanksgiving Day games with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus when you trade $25+:

The Thanksgiving Day nightcap pits Patrick Mahomes and the resurgent Chiefs against fellow MVP candidate Josh Allen and the Bills. Buffalo (9-1) is the only AFC team with one loss and has a four-game lead in the AFC East, while the Chiefs are battling the Broncos at the top of the AFC West with both teams at 8-2. The Bills have won six in a row since losing at home to New England. The Chiefs lost back-to-back games to the Seahawks and Broncos but have won their past three. They averaged 34 points per game in those, but they were against the Jets, Falcons and Cardinals. The Bills win in 58% of the SportsLine Projection Model's simulations.

A Buffalo win is trading at $0.59 at Kalshi, and a Kansas City victory is trading at $0.42 per share. Use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to trade on Chiefs vs. Bills and get a $55 bonus when you trade $25+:

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It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.