The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Black Friday's slate continues with No. 3 Texas vs. Texas A&M at 7:30 p.m. ET in college football and Heat vs. Knicks at 7 p.m. ET in the NBA. Trade on sports here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Texas trades at $0.81 per share to beat Texas A&M at $0.19 per share, and New York trades at $0.60 per share to beat Miami at $0.40 per share. For the full Kalshi NFL terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

Why the best Kalshi promo code is CBSSPORTS55

The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 is a guaranteed bonus, not variable like other offers. That means you'll know your bonus amount up front and start trading with a solid bankroll. You also get the power of CBS Sports, one of the top, most-trusted brands in the industry.

Kalshi promo code details

Kalshi Promo Code CBSSPORTS55 Kalshi Bonus Offer Trade $25+, receive $55 in bonus trading credits States Kalshi is Available All 50 states, Washington, D.C. and U.S. territories (certain markets may not be available in all jurisdictions) Kalshi Minimum Age 18 years or older and have a legal, U.S. residential address within a state where Kalshi operates Kalshi Deposit Methods Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo, PayPal, Cash App, debit cards (U.S. only), bank transfers, wire transfers (minimum $1,000) and crypto deposits Kalshi Promo Code Last Verified November 27, 2026



18+. Void where prohibited. Must be located in the U.S. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. New customers only. Must use eligible promo code upon sign-up. The credit expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. See kalshi.com for additional terms and more information. Offer subject to expiry. Sports contracts currently unavailable in NV.

Top alternative promo code to Kalshi: Polymarket, Prophetx

Best alternative promo codes to Kalshi at other prediction markets also exist. For example, you can use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 trading bonus after $10 in trades. Or, claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS to get $40 in incentive funds after $40 in trades. You can also grab the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get $50 in bonus credits. Get started here:

Texas vs. Texas A&M predictions

The Texas Longhorns are seeking another SEC title game and College Football Playoff berth, with only the Texas A&M Aggies standing in their way. While a win over Texas A&M won't guarantee Texas a spot in Atlanta, it would probably be enough to send the Longhorns to the playoff. The Aggies have limped to a 4-7 record this season after beginning the year in the AP top 10, but a win over their rivals can make up for what is an otherwise disappointing campaign.

The SportsLine Projection Model does see Texas A&M hanging tough, as it loses by fewer than 11.5 points or wins outright in 50% of simulations. That trade is available at $0.57 per share at Kalshi. Texas is $0.79 per share to win outright. Trade on Friday's games here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

Heat vs. Knicks predictions

New York is 12-6 overall and 7-3 at home, and it has won six straight games, including 121-102 against Cleveland, 113-106 against Indiana and 97-96 against Portland. Miami is 10-7 overall and 4-4 on the road, and it has lost its last game, a 104-111 defeat at Philadelphia, after wins of 123-113 against Oklahoma City, 137-130 against Milwaukee and 137-117 against Detroit. Miami's Giannis Antetokounmpo is day to day with a groin injury and Andrew Wiggins is day to day with an ankle injury, while New York's Jordan Clarkson and OG Anunoby are out and Miles McBride and Andre Drummond are day to day.



On Kalshi, New York winning by more than 1.5 points trades at $0.605 per share, more than 3.5 points at $0.535, more than 4.5 points at $0.495, more than 5.5 points at $0.465 and more than 6.5 points at $0.435. The game's combined points are trading at $0.575 per share for more than 219.5, $0.545 for more than 221.5, $0.48 for more than 223.5 and $0.44 for more than 225.5, and fewer than 223.5 trades at $0.52 per share. Trade on Heat vs. Knicks here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

Minimum age 18 years or older and have a legal U.S. residential address within a state where Kalshi operates. Trading may be unavailable or restricted in AZ, LA, MI, NV, UT and WA. Check availability in your jurisdiction before signing up and making a deposit.

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.