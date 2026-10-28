The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Wednesday's slate features World Series Game 5 between the Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays at 8 p.m. ET, with Milwaukee leading the series 3-1. The NBA has 12 games tonight, including Mavericks vs. Thunder at 9:30 p.m. ET, where Oklahoma City trades at $0.66 per share and Dallas trades at $0.33 per share. The Thunder to win by more than 5.5 points is trading at $0.51 per share. Trade on the sports here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

What is the Kalshi promo code?

Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 Kalshi sign-up bonus Trade $25, get $55 bonus Terms and conditions New users only, 18+, no minimum deposit Where is Kalshi legal? AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY. Sports contracts currently unavailable in MI, NV and WA.

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. Trade on sports here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Top alternative promo code to Kalshi: Polymarket, Prophetx

Best alternative promo codes to Kalshi at other prediction markets also exist. For example, you can use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 trading bonus after $10 in trades. Or, claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS to get $75 in incentive funds after $50 in trades. You can also grab the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get $50 in bonus credits. Get started here:

Why the best Kalshi promo code is CBSSPORTS55

With the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, you get a guaranteed $55 with a $25 deposit, not a variable amount like other offers. That means you know your bonus amount up front and can make football predictions with a strong bankroll. Plus, you're signing up through CBS Sports, one of the most trusted brands in the industry.

Brewers vs. Rays predictions

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that Tampa Bay is facing elimination after winning Game 4, 4-3 in 12 innings, to cut Milwaukee's lead to 3-1. The Rays finished 98-64 and went 55-26 at home, and they have scored 2, 4, 1, and 4 runs in the series. Game 5 is at Tropicana Field, and ESPN has not listed a Rays starter.

Milwaukee finished 103-59 and went 48-33 on the road. The Brewers won the first three games of the series, 3-2, 5-4, and 10-1, and they had won five straight before Game 4. Jacob Misiorowski is ESPN's probable starter, and he went 16-5 with a 1.80 ERA and 252 strikeouts in the regular season.

On Kalshi, Milwaukee trades at $0.595 per share to win at Tropicana Field and Tampa Bay trades at $0.405 per share. Milwaukee winning by more than 1.5 runs trades at $0.445 per share, and the game's combined runs are trading at $0.525 per share for more than 6.5 and $0.475 per share for fewer than 6.5. Trade on the World Series here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.