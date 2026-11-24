Sports fans interested in making predictions on Tuesday's top games can claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus when they trade $25+ at one of the best prediction market apps. There's a short NBA slate on the schedule, along with plenty of college basketball like Texas Tech vs. Louisville, UEFA Champions League matches and a lone NHL game, Oilers vs. Golden Knights. Use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades:

Check out the Kalshi promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. Be sure prediction markets are legal in your state before making any trades.

Kalshi prediction markets for Tuesday, Nov. 24

Two top-25 teams meet in the Players Era 16 on Tuesday evening when the undefeated Texas Tech Red Raiders face off against the Louisville Cardinals. Texas Tech is the No. 5 team in the country behind Cruz Davis (16.4 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 5.0 apg) and Damarion Dennis, while Louisville has a balanced attack featuring six double-digit scorers. The Cardinals have a 20-point loss to Memphis already this season but have the opportunity to grab some signature wins with Texas Tech, Texas, Michigan and Kentucky looming. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has Texas Tech winning in 66% of simulations. The Red Raiders winning is trading at $0.59 per share on Kalshi.

The two best teams in the Pacific Division meet on Tuesday with the Edmonton Oilers battling the Vegas Golden Knights. The Oilers have been an offensive juggernaut, led by Leon Draisaitl (23 goals) and Connor McDavid (58 points). Vegas hasn't been as prolific offensively but could catch a break here with Edmonton on a three-game losing streak. The SportsLine model doesn't think it'll be a fourth loss in a row as the Oilers win in 56% of simulations. You can make this trade at Kalshi for $0.48 per share. Use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades on Tuesday's games:

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