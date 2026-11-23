Sports fans looking to make predictions on Sunday Night Football can claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which gives new users a $55 bonus when they trade $25+. Week 11's primetime affair features a battle of two of the best teams in the NFL with the 7-2 Minnesota Vikings clashing with the 8-1 San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City in a matchup that could be important in the race for the NFC's No. 1 seed in the NFL playoff picture. Get started with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

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Vikings vs. 49ers SNF trading preview

Vikings to win vs. 49ers ($0.41)

Less than 45.5 points ($0.49)

Two elite teams clash on Sunday Night Football in a massive tilt that's also an international one south of the border in Mexico City. The Vikings snapped a two-game losing streak with a 30-10 beatdown of Green Bay at Lambeau Field, while the 49ers won a wild 46-40 shootout at Dallas to win their second game in a row.

Minnesota's season has been an interesting one. The Vikings have the No. 1 defense in the NFL, but the offense has been inconsistent at best. As such, they traded for Kirk Cousins, a former Minnesota star, and he passed for 207 yards and two touchdowns on Sunday in his first game back with his old franchise. Having a competent offense is just what Minnesota needs to complement that defense.

The 49ers are one of the most balanced teams in the NFL, even after allowing 40 points on Sunday. San Francisco ranks second in points scored and 12th in points allowed, with Brock Purdy being in the MVP conversation. Christian McCaffrey just had three touchdowns and more than 220 total yards against Dallas' leaky defense, and Minnesota's defense presents a much tougher task.

The Vikings win in 42% of the SportsLine Projection Model's simulations. The model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times. These teams combine for less than 45.5 points in the 55% of simulations.

A Minnesota win is trading at $0.41 at Kalshi, and a San Francisco win is priced at $0.60. The teams scoring more than 45.5 points is $0.52, and less than 45.5 points is $0.49. Use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus when you trade $25+:

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