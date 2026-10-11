The latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 allows new users in Florida to get a $55 sign-up bonus after making $25+ in trades at one of the best prediction market apps on Sunday. The Dolphins are in action against the Bengals. Get started with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

See the Kalshi promo code review page for a full list of the terms and conditions of this offer.

NFL Kalshi Florida markets

Dolphins to win vs. Bengals: Yes $0.26, No $0.75

Dolphins vs. Bengals

Cincinnati could be down its two best receivers with Ja'Marr Chase in concussion protocol and Tee Higgins battling multiple ailments. The Dolphins have not won a game yet this season in what many expected to be a rebuilding year. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has Miami winning its first game of the 2026 season in 29% of simulations.

This result trades at $0.26 per share on Kalshi, while a Bengals win trades at $0.75 per share. Get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Responsible risk management

Kalshi wants to help keep its users safe, and the platform offers risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time. These options include trading breaks, voluntary opt-outs and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.