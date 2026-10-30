The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after making your first $25 worth of trades. The Friday college football schedule includes a Big 12 clash between Baylor and UCF, with the UCF Knights coming off defeating No. 2 BYU last week. UCF vs. Baylor is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Tulane vs. Charlotte kicks at 7 p.m. ET, while Kent State vs. Sacramento State kicks at 10:30 p.m. ET. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

Baylor and UCF are both 4-3 overall and 2-2 in the Big 12 this season. The Knights remain home after their wild 39-31 double-overtime victory over No. 2 BYU last week, which snapped their two-game losing streak. Baylor lost 25-24 to Kansas last week after failing on a 2-point conversion after a touchdown with 1:13 left in the fourth quarter. Baylor defeated UCF, 30-3, in their last meeting in 2025. Baylor is trading at $0.57 per share to win at prediction markets such as Kalshi, up two cents from earlier in the day, while UCF to win is trading at $0.45 at prediction market apps.

You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states here. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

College football picks, predictions for Friday

Tulane vs. Charlotte: "No" on Tulane to win by more than 9.5 points ($0.54 per share)

Baylor vs. UCF: More than 48.5 total points scored ($0.53 per share)

Kent State vs. Sacramento State: "No" on Kent State to win by more than 7.5 points ($0.53 per share)

Tulane vs. Charlotte: "No" on Tulane to win by more than 9.5 points ($0.54)

"Charlotte is not a very good team," SportsLine expert Tom Fornelli said. "But it picked up its first win of the year in its last game, and is home off a bye this week against a Tulane team that's been disappointing."

Two of Tulane's three wins have come by four points or fewer. In games where Tulane is trading higher to win the game, the Green Wave are 0-3 to win by more than the number listed.

Tulane to win by more than 9.5 points is priced at $0.47 per contract at Kalshi, while the "No" is priced at $0.54. Trade on college football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Baylor vs. UCF: More than 48.5 total points scored ($0.53)

UCF has both the recent offensive success and recent defensive struggles for this matchup to finish more than the total. The Knights are averaging 32.7 points per game this season, and they have allowed at least 27 points in each of their last three games. Meanwhile, Baylor starts former Florida quarterback DJ Lagway, who has thrown for more than 250 yards in three of his five starts and more than 220 yards in all five starts. UCF defeated No. 2 BYU, 39-31, in double-overtime last week and scored 24 points in regulation against one of the nation's top defenses. The model projects more than 48.5 total points scored in 64% of simulations.

More than 48.5 total points is trading at $0.53 per contract at Kalshi, while the less than is priced at $0.48. Trade on college football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Kent State vs. Sacramento State: "No" on Kent State to win by more than 7.5 points ($0.53)

Kent State has lost three of its last four games, so the SportsLine Projection Model views this margin of victory as significantly too high. Sacramento State is in its first Division I season, but Kent State entered this season with four straight losing years, with just 11 wins over those four seasons. Sacramento State is home and Kent State has been outscored 183-12 in four away games. The model projects Kent State to fail to win by more than 7.5 points in 67% of simulations.

Kent State to win by more than 7.5 points is trading at $0.48 per contract at Kalshi, while the "No" is trading at $0.53. Trade on college football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

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