The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users $55 in bonus trading credits after they make $25 worth of trades. It's the best Kalshi promo code because you have 30 days to play through the initial $25, not seven days like other offers. Your trading bonus is also guaranteed, not variable like other offers. Trade on the Week 3 NFL games like Cowboys vs. Ravens in Rio, Rams vs. Broncos on Sunday Night Football, and 49ers vs. Cardinals. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

SportsLine's team of experts have provided NFL picks from 49ers vs. Cardinals, Saints vs. Raiders and Broncos vs. Rams for our Sunday Kalshi best trades. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Why CBSSPORTS55 is the best Kalshi promo code

Unlike other offers that only allow you seven days to learn prediction markets, the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 lets you play through your $25 over 30 days. That means more time to learn prediction markets and make the best trades possible. You also get a guaranteed $55, not a variable amount like other offers. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

Kalshi prediction markets for Sunday

49ers vs. Cardinals: San Francisco to win by more than 8.5 points NO ($0.55 per share)

Saints vs. Raiders: Ashton Jeanty 70+ rushing yards ($0.51 per share)

Broncos vs. Rams: Los Angeles to win by more than 2.5 points NO ($0.52 per share)

49ers vs. Cardinals: San Francisco to win by more than 8.5 points NO

"The 49ers started the season with a pair of blowouts, while the Cardinals crashed back to earth in Week 2, losing 31-7 at home to Seattle. However, the 49ers' defense doesn't compare to the Seahawks' elite stop unit," SportsLine NFL expert Larry Hartstein said. "And San Francisco is dealing with yet more injuries to its wideouts. Demarcus Robinson (high ankle sprain) is out, while the status of Mike Evans (hip) is unclear. Defensive lineman Romello Height, who had a sack vs. Miami, broke his hand. Look for Jacoby Brissett to bounce back and keep Arizona close."

Kalshi prices San Francisco to win by more than 8.5 points at $0.46 per share, while NO is priced at $0.55 per share. Trade Cardinals vs. 49ers here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Saints vs. Raiders: Ashton Jeanty 70+ rushing yards

"Ashton Jeanty has had one great game (102 yards) vs Dolphins and a quiet game against the Chargers (48). Jeanty has played 77.2% of the Raiders' offensive snaps through two games while accounting for 79% of the backfield carries and an 83.8% opportunity share," SportsLine NFL expert David Bearman said. "The Saints have allowed Jahmyr Gibbs to rush for 156 and 2 TD, and Derrick Henry had 68 and a TD last week. They rank 27th in EPA allowed per rush and 26th allowing 136.5 rush yards per game."

Kalshi prices Jeanty to reach 70 yards rushing at $0.51 per share, while 69 yards or fewer is also priced at $0.51 per share. Trade Raiders vs. Saints here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Broncos vs. Rams: Los Angeles to win by more than 2.5 points NO

"The Rams bounced back nicely from their quick trip to Australia last week, dominating the Giants without their best weapon. Puka Nacua is not expected back this week, and I expect this elite Denver defense will do a much better job of limiting Davante Adams and forcing the Rams to find another way to win," SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White said. "The Broncos offense took massive strides in Week 2 despite the difficult matchup, and though I don't quite trust them fully get, I'll take them to learn those lessons and continue pushing the ball downfield in this matchup."

Kalshi prices Los Angeles to win by more than 2.5 points at $0.49 per share, while NO is priced at $0.52 per share. Trade Rams vs. Broncos here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to look out for its users. Kalshi equips every trader with accessible risk management tools that can be enabled at any given time, including risk management actions like trading break, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding cap.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.