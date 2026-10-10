The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 worth of trades. It's the best Kalshi promo code because your trading bonus is a guaranteed amount, not variable like other offers. Use your guaranteed funds for college football prediction markets on Saturday and games like Alabama vs. Georgia and Oklahoma vs. Texas. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

SportsLine's team of experts have revealed a trio of college football picks from Texas vs. Oklahoma, Oregon vs. UCLA and Alabama vs. Georgia to create our Saturday best Kalshi trades. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets for Saturday

Texas vs. Oklahoma: Longhorns to win by more than 7.5 points ($0.50 per share)

Oregon vs. UCLA: More than 58.5 points scored ($0.53 per share)

Alabama vs. Georgia: Fewer than 51.5 points scored ($0.52 per share)

Texas vs. Oklahoma: Longhorns to win by more than 7.5 points

"When the Longhorns have won this rivalry of late, in three of the last four years, they have won by daylight. Texas has beaten Oklahoma by 49, 31, and 17 points in those three games and considering the Sooners' offense is a total disaster in 2026, I see a similar outcome occurring on Saturday," SportsLine college football expert Eric Cohen said. "Oklahoma has managed only 37 total points in their last three games against Michigan, New Mexico, and Georgia. A bye week last week isn't going to fix what's clearly broken. Against a Texas defense that is giving up only 13.3 points per game, I have a hard time seeing the Sooners score more than twice."

Kalshi prices Texas to win by more than 7.5 points at $0.50 per share, while NO is priced at $0.51 per share. Trade on Oklahoma vs. Texas here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Oregon vs. UCLA: More than 58.5 points scored

"Oregon quarterback Dante Moore has been ruled out for this game, although I'm not sure it will matter. Dylan Raiola went 19-of-25 for 289 yards and two touchdowns in just over a half versus USC after replacing Moore," SportsLine college football expert Thomas Casale said. "Raiola should feast on a UCLA defense that ranks 90th against the pass and allows 12.7 yards per completion, despite playing a soft schedule. Bob Chesney has the Bruins off to a 4-0 start, and while the defense has been shaky, the offense is rolling. UCLA averages 281 rushing yards per game and has already scored at least 45 points three times."

Kalshi prices more than 58.5 points scored at $0.53 per share, while fewer than 58.5 points is priced at $0.48 per share. Trade on college football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Alabama vs. Georgia: Fewer than 51.5 points scored

"Both offenses have been lights out so far, but with that tropical storm/hurricane possibly affecting Tuscaloosa on Saturday night (better there than here), there could be rain and 20-30 mph winds," SportsLine college football expert Matt Severance said. "That's if the game isn't postponed, which is possible. Georgia is allowing just 13.7 PPG so Tide QB Keelon Russell might get a bit of a wake-up call. Our model has only 45 points scored." The latest Georgia vs. Alabama weather forecast is calling for a few showers and temperatures in the 60s.

Kalshi prices fewer than 51.5 points scored at $0.52 per share, while more than 51.5 points scored is $0.49 per share. Trade on football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to look out for its users. Kalshi equips every trader with accessible risk management tools that can be enabled at any given time, including risk management actions like trading break, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding cap.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.