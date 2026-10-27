The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 worth of trades. It's the best Kalshi promo code because we ensure all new customer offers are legitimate and directly from the brand and review each offer to make sure each meets our editorial standards and that readers understand the full terms and conditions. Use those guaranteed funds on Tuesday for Game 4 of the MLB World Series between the Rays and Brewers, the NBA, and college football. Kalshi prices the Brewers at $0.57 per share to win Game 4. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

SportsLine's experts and the SportsLine Projection Model have produced a trio of picks from Rays vs. Brewers, Knicks vs. Pistons and Western Kentucky vs. Delaware for our Tuesday best Kalshi trades. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets for Tuesday

Rays vs. Brewers: Milwaukee to win ($0.57 per share)

Knicks vs. Pistons: Detroit to win ($0.39 per share)

Western Kentucky vs. Delaware: Blue Hens to win by more than 2.5 points NO ($0.54 per share)

Rays vs. Brewers: Milwaukee to win

"One team has everything going right, and they're laughing, partying, and bringing in an eventual World Series Championship. The other team, the Rays, is playing like their grandmother just died," SportsLine MLB expert Micah Roberts said. "The Rays had to sit through Game 3 being 10 runs down for the most grueling hour and a half and exposure of their baseball life. How do you come back from that? I'm sure we're going to get more than one run from the Rays tomorrow, but if the Brewers keep doing what they're doing, they're going to win."

Kalshi prices Milwaukee to win at $0.57 per share, while Tampa Bay to win is priced at $0.44 per share. Trade on the MLB here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Knicks vs. Pistons: Detroit to win

The defending NBA champions are off to a stunning 0-3 start and now they have the only undefeated team left in the East coming to town. The Pistons beat some heavy hitters on the way to their 3-0 start, defeating the Celtics, Heat and 76ers by a combined margin of 38 points. Detroit was the top seed in the conference last year and looks motivated early in the season after a second-round playoff exit. The model predicts that the Pistons win in 42% of simulations.

Kalshi prices the Knicks to win at $0.61 per share, while Detroit to win is priced at $0.39 per share. Trade on the NBA here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Western Kentucky vs. Delaware: Blue Hens to win by more than 2.5 points NO

"Western Kentucky comes into this having won three of its last four, and had a bye last week, so it's well-rested. Any time I can catch points in a situation like this in a game that's basically a coin flip, I'll take em," SportsLine college football expert Tom Fornelli said.

Kalshi prices Delaware to win by more than 2.5 points at $0.47 per share, while NO is priced at $0.54 per share. Trade on college football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

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