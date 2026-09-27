The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users $55 in bonus trading credits after they make $25 worth of trades. It's the best Kalshi promo code because you have 30 days to play through the initial $25, not seven days like other offers. Your $55 trading bonus is also guaranteed, not variable like other offers. Trade on the Week 3 NFL games like Rams vs. Broncos on Sunday Night Football. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

SportsLine's team of experts have provided NFL picks from 49ers vs. Cardinals, Saints vs. Raiders and Broncos vs. Rams for our Sunday Kalshi best trades. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Why CBSSPORTS55 is the best Kalshi promo code

Unlike other offers that only allow you seven days to learn prediction markets, the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 lets you play through your $25 over 30 days. That means more time to learn prediction markets and make the best trades possible. You also get a guaranteed $55, not a variable amount like other offers. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

Kalshi prediction markets for Sunday

49ers vs. Cardinals: San Francisco to win by more than 9.5 points NO ($0.49 per share)

Saints vs. Raiders: Ashton Jeanty 70+ rushing yards ($0.50 per share)

Broncos vs. Rams: Los Angeles to win by more than 2.5 points NO ($0.52 per share)

Broncos vs. Rams: Los Angeles to win by more than 2.5 points NO

"The Rams bounced back nicely from their quick trip to Australia last week, dominating the Giants without their best weapon. Puka Nacua is not expected back this week, and I expect this elite Denver defense will do a much better job of limiting Davante Adams and forcing the Rams to find another way to win," SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White said. "The Broncos offense took massive strides in Week 2 despite the difficult matchup, and though I don't quite trust them fully get, I'll take them to learn those lessons and continue pushing the ball downfield in this matchup."

Kalshi prices Los Angeles to win by more than 2.5 points at $0.49 per share, while NO is priced at $0.52 per share. Trade Rams vs. Broncos here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to look out for its users. Kalshi equips every trader with accessible risk management tools that can be enabled at any given time, including risk management actions like trading break, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding cap.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.