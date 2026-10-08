The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 worth of trades. It's the best Kalshi promo code because your trading bonus is a guaranteed amount, not variable like other offers. Use your guaranteed funds for Cowboys vs. Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

SportsLine's team of experts have revealed a trio of NFL picks from Buccaneers vs. Cowboys to create our Thursday best Kalshi trades. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets for Thursday

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers: Chris Godwin 4+ receptions ($0.55 per share)

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers: Dallas to win by more than 10.5 points NO ($0.55 per share)

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers: Jalon Daniels 50+ rushing yards ($0.41 per share)

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers: Chris Godwin 4+ receptions

"Chris Godwin played a big part in rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels' debut. Godwin reeled in six catches on seven targets (26% target rate), on a very QB friendly 2.3 average depth of target," SportsLine NFL expert Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "He lined up in the slot for 70% of his routes, saw two designed screens, and had a 24% first read rate (all per Fantasy Points Data). Against the Cowboys, the Bucs will likely be in position where they'll be throwing. Godwin will avoided the Joey Porter Jr. matchup lining up inside, and the Cowboys have allowed the seventh most catches out of the slot as is. He might not break 25 yards, but I'm expecting another high volume game for the veteran."

Kalshi prices Godwin to record four or more receptions at $0.55 per share, while NO is priced at $0.45 per share. Trade on Buccaneers vs. Cowboys here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers: Dallas to win by more than 10.5 points NO

"Jalon Daniels lost his first career start and now has to turn around on a short week for this matchup. But I thought he looked fine against the Packers, no worse than Baker Mayfield this season, and his rushing ability could help against a team that gave up 50+ rush yards to QBs in each of its first three games," SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White said. "The Cowboys defense has gotten torched all year, most recently by a Texans team with one legit weapon on offense. The Cowboys haven't been favored by more than seven at home since 2023, and this Cowboys team with a defense that ranks last in yards per play doesn't seem like one worthy of breaking that stretch."

Dallas is priced at $0.45 per share to win by more than 10.5 points, while NO is priced at $0.55 per share. Trade on the NFL here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers: Jalon Daniels 50+ rushing yards

"Daniels will be forced to make his second career start on short rest, but this is a great matchup for him to put up stats. The Cowboys are awful against the pass, but they also struggle to stop rushing QBs, with Jaxson Dart, Jayden Daniels and Lamar Jackson all rushing for at least 50 yards against Dallas in the first three weeks," White said. Daniels had success as a runner in his first start, gaining 55 yards on eight carries, and he should be looking to run often in this matchup. There's also little chance we'll be hooked by kneeldowns with the Bucs huge underdogs in this game."

Kalshi prices Daniels to reach 50 rushing yards at $0.41 per share, while NO is priced at $0.59 per share. Trade on football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to look out for its users. Kalshi equips every trader with accessible risk management tools that can be enabled at any given time, including risk management actions like trading break, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding cap.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.