The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 worth of trades. It's the best Kalshi promo code because we ensure all new customer offers are legitimate and come directly from the brand, reviewing each offer to make sure each meets our editorial standards and that readers understand the full terms and conditions. Those funds are guaranteed, and you can use them to trade on games like Rockets vs. Warriors in the NBA, Michigan vs. Marquette in college basketball, or Ball State vs. Buffalo in college football on Wednesday. More than 221.5 points scored in Knicks vs. Cavaliers is trading at $0.53 per share. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

While some of the country is focused on politics at Kalshi like who will be the next Democratic Presidential nominee, SportsLine's team of experts has revealed a trio of sports predictions from Knicks vs. Cavaliers, Navy vs. Penn and Temple vs. College of Charleston as part of our Wednesday best Kalshi trades. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets for Wednesday

Knicks vs. Cavaliers: Andre Drummond 6+ rebounds ($0.61 per share)

Navy vs. Penn: Quakers to win by more than 10.5 points NO ($0.64 per share)

Temple vs. Charleston: Cougars to win ($0.53 per share)

Knicks vs. Cavaliers: Andre Drummond 6+ rebounds

"If the market is going to keep setting Andre Drummond rebounds around the five to seven range per game, we're going to keep rolling with him," SportsLine expert Bob Konarski said. "Drummond will continue to average anywhere between 10-15 minutes per game and he's cleared this number in eight of the first 10 games of the season. It's probably set lower here with Jarrett Allen back in the lineup for Cleveland but Drummond will continue to control the glass when in the game."

Kalshi prices Drummond to record six or more rebounds at $0.61 per share, while NO is priced at $0.42 per share. Trade on NBA games here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Navy vs. Penn: Quakers to win by more than 10.5 points NO

"This is the second game of a CBS Sports Network DH from Annapolis -- obviously home to Navy," SportsLine college basketball expert Matt Severance said. "The Middies were great last season with 26 wins and an NIT spot. Navy looked awful in this year's opener but was without star Jordan Pinnick. He has played the past two."

Kalshi prices Penn to win by more than 10.5 points at $0.64 per share, while NO is priced at $0.40 per share. Trade on college basketball games here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Temple vs. Charleston: Cougars to win

"This is Charleston's first season under new head coach John Groce, formerly at Akron. His teams like to play very fast, relying on skilled guards. The Owls may struggle with the pace of play just like in their last game against Richmond," Konarski said. "Even though the Cougars played two non-DI teams to open the season, this team will be able to put up points and Temple will have to keep up offensively. The Owls aren't the most gifted team on offensive and have struggle to score consistently and control the boards."

Kalshi prices Charleston to win at $0.53 per share, while Temple to win is priced at $0.48 per share. Trade on college basketball games here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

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