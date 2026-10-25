New Kalshi users can take advantage of the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus after they sign up and trade $25+ at one of the top prediction market apps. Another loaded Sunday is on tap in NFL Week 7, ending with Chiefs vs. Seahawks on Sunday Night Football. Get started here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and claim your $55 bonus:

Be sure to check out other Kalshi NFL predictions today. View our Kalshi promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. Before trading, make sure you're in a state where prediction markets are legal.

NFL Week 7 predictions

Seahawks to win vs. Chiefs: Yes $0.58, No $0.43

Chiefs vs. Seahawks predictions

The Seahawks and Chiefs clash on Sunday Night Football in a very intriguing matchup. Seattle is 3-3 after dropping two in a row and three of its last four due largely to turnovers on offense. The Chiefs are a perfect 5-0 and returned from their bye with a dominant win over the L.A. Chargers last weekend. All eyes will be on star Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III, who leads the NFL in rushing. Walker spend the first four years of his career with the Seahawks and was the Super Bowl MVP for Seattle in February before signing with Kansas City in free agency. The SportsLine model has Seattle winning in 57% of simulations.

The Seahawks winning at home is $0.58 at Kalshi. A Chiefs win is trading at $0.43 per share. Trade with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

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