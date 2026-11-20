The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 worth of trades. It's the best Kalshi promo code because we ensure all new customer offers are legitimate and come directly from the brand, reviewing each offer to make sure each meets our editorial standards and that readers understand the full terms and conditions. There's action in college football and the NBA on Friday, and tonight's top matchups include Michigan State vs. Oregon, Duke vs. Clemson, Wyoming vs. New Mexico and Pistons vs. Raptors. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

SportsLine's team or experts have revealed a trio of picks from those games as part of our Friday best Kalshi trades. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets for Friday

Duke vs. Clemson: More than 39.5 points ($0.55 per share)

Wyoming vs. New Mexico: New Mexico to win by more than 10.5 points NO ($0.55 per share)

Pistons vs. Raptors: Detroit to win ($0.72 per share)

Duke vs. Clemson: More than 39.5 points

Both teams are coming off a loss that either officially or effectively ended their chances of making the ACC Championship Game and potentially earning a spot in the College Football Playoff. Clemson has been offensively challenged at times throughout the season and Duke has held five opponents this season to seven points or fewer. However, this number seems to forget what transpired between these two teams a season ago, with Duke winning a 46-45 shootout. The model predicts that they combine for 49 points on average and that at least 40 points are scored well over 60% of the time.

Kalshi more than 39.5 points at $0.55 per share. Trade on college football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Wyoming vs. New Mexico: New Mexico to win by more than 10.5 points NO

"This is just too many points to give an improved Wyoming team that has won five straight games," SportsLine college football expert Thomas Casale said. "I don't love that New Mexico is coming off a loss, but I expect a lower-scoring slugfest here where getting north of 10 points could be valuable. I'll take Wyoming."

Kalshi prices New Mexico to win by more than 10.5 points NO at $0.55 per share. Trade on college football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Pistons vs. Raptors: Detroit to win

The Pistons won 60 games a season ago and they're off to a strong 10-4 start. Meanwhile, the Raptors hoped that the offseason addition of Kawhi Leonard would be enough to vault them into contention in the Eastern Conference, but Toronto is now 5-10 and is mired in a six-game losing streak. Leonard, Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett and Collin Murray-Boyles are all out for the Raptors and the model predicts that the Pistons win in 80% of simulations.

Kalshi prices Detroit to win at $0.62 per share. Trade on the NBA here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

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