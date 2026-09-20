The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users $55 in bonus trading credits after they make $25 worth of trades. CBSSPORTS55 is the best Kalshi promo code available because you get 30 days to play through your initial $25, not seven days like other offers. This means more time to make the best Kalshi predictions possible. Chiefs vs. Colts ($0.29) will play out on Sunday Night Football. Claim the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

SportsLine's team of experts have provided picks for all of those games as part of our best Sunday Kalshi trades. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Why CBSSPORTS55 is the best Kalshi promo code available

Unlike other offers that only allow you seven days to learn prediction markets, the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 lets you play through your $25 over 30 days. That means more time to learn prediction markets and make the best trades possible. Claim your $55 bonus here:

Kalshi prediction markets for Sunday

Chiefs vs. Colts: Kansas City to win by more than 6.5 points NO ($0.53 per share)

Chiefs vs. Colts: Kansas City to win by more than 6.5 points NO

"The Colts have lost eight straight games, and they started the new season by getting blitzkrieged at home against the Ravens. The Chiefs come off an impressive 31-10 win over the Broncos, where their running game led the way with a strong defensive effort," SportsLine NFL expert Micah Roberts said. "Kenneth Walker had 173 yards, and he set the tone for the entire game early on. In Week 1, both teams were at their extreme opposites. The Chiefs played it smart on offense, where Patrick Mahomes got rid of the ball as soon as he got it. No worries about the left tackle situation and no worries about Mahomes' ACL injury."

Kalshi prices Kansas City to win by more than 6.5 points at $0.47 per share, while NO is priced at $0.53 per share. Trade on Colts vs. Chiefs here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to look out for its users. Kalshi equips every trader with accessible risk management tools that can be enabled at any given time, including risk management actions like trading break, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding cap.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.