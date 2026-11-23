The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 worth of trades. It's the best Kalshi promo code because we ensure all new customer offers are legitimate and come directly from the brand, reviewing each offer to make sure each meets our editorial standards and that readers understand the full terms and conditions. Use those guaranteed funds to trade on Monday Night Football, with the Washington Commanders hosting the Cincinnati Bengals for an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff at FedEx Field. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

SportsLine's team or experts have revealed a trio of NFL picks from Commanders vs. Bengals as part of our Monday best Kalshi trades. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets for Monday

Commanders vs. Bengals: Joe Burrow 3+ passing touchdowns ($0.54 per share)

Commanders vs. Bengals: Ja'Marr Chase 90+ receiving yards ($0.56 per share)

Commanders vs. Bengals: Cincinnati to win by more than 5.5 points ($0.54 per share)

Commanders vs. Bengals: Joe Burrow 3+ passing touchdowns

"Joe Burrow has thrown for three or more passing touchdowns in the last five games. He's thrown 20 passing touchdowns in that span. I think that streak will continue on Monday night against the Commanders," SportsLine NFL prop expert Megan Shoup said. "Washington is tied for the 3rd most passing touchdowns allowed to quarterbacks. Burrow is the current NFL MVP favorite by betting odds, and stacking passing touchdowns week after week will help his campaign. He could also chase down Peyton Manning's single-season passing touchdown record of 55 (2013). He's at 27 passing touchdowns now and would need 29 to break the record with half the games left. Bottom line, I think he'll add 3 or 4 passing touchdowns to his total Monday night."

Kalshi prices Burrow to throw for three touchdowns or more at $0.54 per share, while NO is priced at $0.47 per share. Trade on the NFL here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Commanders vs. Bengals: Ja'Marr Chase 90+ receiving yards

"The Washington defense has given up monster WR1 performances this season, including the following: Jaxon Smith-Njigba - 128 yards Puka Nacua - 150 yards CeeDee Lamb - 153 yards Malik Nabers 121 yards," Shoup said. "Ja'Marr Chase is on a heater himself, with receiving totals of 141, 155, and 231 receiving yards in the last three games. Chase has a 36% target share in the last three games. And this season, he has a 26% target share and 36% air yards share. I know this line is big, but it's not big enough based on usage and matchup. So have some MNF fun and ladder it up to what you are comfortable. I'll likely ladder it to 120+ receiving yards."

Kalshi prices Chase to reach 90 receiving yards at $0.56 per share, while NO is priced at $0.45 per share. Trade on Monday Night Football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Commanders vs. Bengals: Cincinnati to win by more than 5.5 points

"The Bengals offense is doing things the NFL has never seen before. Since moving back to a primarily shotgun look at halftime of Week 7, Cincinnati has scored 20 offensive TDs in the last seven halves," SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White said. "Over the course of a full season, that pace would be about 30% better than the greatest offense of all time (2013 Broncos). While Washington's defense has improved of late, I can't expect this to be the team that finally slows down Joe Burrow and Co. While I'm worried about the potential of a backdoor cover with the Bengals' inconsistent defense, the unit just held Pittsburgh to 222 yards, Cincinnati's best defensive showing of the season. Even a late TD may not be enough to cover anyway."

Kalshi prices Cincinnati to win by more than 5.5 points at $0.54 per share, while NO is priced at $0.47 per share. Trade on Bengals vs. Commanders here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

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