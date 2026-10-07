The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 trading bonus after $25 in trades on Wednesday. Wednesday features four MLB Playoff games, including Dodgers vs. Braves, and a Conference USA matchup between Kennesaw State and Jacksonville State. More than 7.5 runs scored in Braves vs. Dodgers is trading at $0.50 per share. Trade on sports here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 trading bonus:

In Game 4 of the National League Division Series, Los Angeles trades at $0.57 per share on Kalshi to beat Atlanta, while Tampa Bay sits at $0.40 per share to beat the Yankees in the Bronx tonight. On the gridiron, Jacksonville State trades at $0.575 per share to win at Kennesaw State, and Dallas trades at $0.795 per share to beat Tampa Bay on Thursday.

What is the Kalshi promo code?

Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 Kalshi sign-up bonus Trade $25, get $55 Terms and conditions New users only, 18+, no minimum deposit Where is Kalshi legal? AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY. Sports contracts currently unavailable in MI, NV and WA.

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. Trade on sports here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 trading bonus:

Top alternative promo code to Kalshi: Polymarket, Prophetx

Best alternative promo codes to Kalshi at other prediction markets also exist. For example, you can use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 trading bonus after $10 in trades. Or, claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS to get $75 in incentive funds after $25 in trades. Get started here:

Why the best Kalshi promo code is CBSSPORTS55

With the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, you get a guaranteed $55 with a $25 deposit, not a variable amount like other offers. That means you know your bonus amount up front and can make football predictions with a strong bankroll.

Jacksonville State vs. Kennesaw State predictions

Jacksonville State is 3-2 and 1-0 in conference play, and first in Conference USA, after a 23-13 win over Middle Tennessee on Sept. 26. The Gamecocks are 3-0 at home and 0-2 on the road, with a 33-7 loss at North Dakota State and a 29-27 loss at Ohio in four overtimes. Quarterback Creel passed for 327 yards against Eastern Kentucky and 241 against Middle Tennessee, and ran for 120 yards at Ohio and 119 against Middle Tennessee. On Kalshi, Jacksonville State trades at $0.575 per share to win and Kennesaw State trades at $0.425 per share. The game's combined points are trading at $0.495 per share for more than 49.5 and $0.505 per share for fewer than 49.5. Trade on Jacksonville State vs. Kennesaw State here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 trading bonus:

Thursday Night Football: Cowboys vs. Buccaneers predictions

Dallas is 2-2 and plays at AT&T Stadium on Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET, with quarterback Dak Prescott completing 105 of 150 passes (70.0%) for 1,065 yards, eight touchdowns and one interception through four games. Tampa Bay is 0-4 and without quarterback Baker Mayfield, who is out with a thumb injury after throwing for 615 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions on 61 of 96 passes. His backup, Daniels, is 15 of 33 for 186 yards, one touchdown and one interception. On Kalshi, Dallas trades at $0.835 per share to win and Tampa Bay trades at $0.165 per share. The game's combined points are trading at $0.505 per share for more than 47.5 and $0.495 per share for fewer than 47.5. Trade on Buccaneers vs. Cowboys here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 trading bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.