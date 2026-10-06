The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 worth of trades. It's the best Kalshi promo code because your trading bonus is a guaranteed amount, not variable like other offers. Use your guaranteed funds for the 2026 MLB Playoffs, or Troy vs. Southern Miss in college football, on Tuesday. Troy is priced at $0.77 per share to beat Southern Miss, who's trading at $0.23 per share to win. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

We've used NFL and MLB picks from the SportsLine Projection Model and our team of experts to create our Tuesday best Kalshi trades. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets for Tuesday

Braves vs. Dodgers: Atlanta to win ($0.50 per share)

Padres vs. Brewers: Milwaukee to win ($0.45 per share)

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers: Dallas to win by more than 9.5 ($0.47 per share)

Braves vs. Dodgers: Atlanta to win

The series is tied 1-1 and both teams are trotting out their ace for Game 3. Chris Sale will be on the mound for the home team and Yoshinobu Yamamoto will be on the mound for the visitors. It's been nearly two weeks since Yamamoto was on the mound and Sale threw 6 1/3 innings in a Wild Card win over the Phillies before coming back two nights later to record four outs to close out the series. Sale also threw a complete-game shutout with 11 strikeouts against the Dodgers a little over a month ago in a game where Yamamoto took the loss. The model predicts that Atlanta wins in 52% of simulations.

Kalshi prices the Braves at $0.50 per share to win, while the Dodgers are $0.51 per share. Trade on Dodgers vs. Braves here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Padres vs. Brewers: Milwaukee to win

The Brewers will be the first team in the divisional round with a chance to close out their series after winning both games in Milwaukee. They'll shift to San Diego for Game 3 and the pitching matchup will be Nick Pivetta vs. Dustin May. Pivetta posted a 2.86 ERA over eight starts this season, but hasn't been stretched out beyond five innings this season and May has primarily been used as an opener late in the season. That makes this a likely bullpen game for both teams and Milwaukee's bullpen hasn't given up an earned run yet this postseason. The model predicts that the Brewers win in 52% of simulations.

Kalshi prices Milwaukee to win at $0.45 per share, while San Diego is the trading favorite at $0.56 per share at home. Trade on Brewers vs. Padres here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers: Dallas to win by more than 9.5 (Thursday)

"The Bucs are the type of team Dallas typically rolls at home. The Cowboys have played well since Week 1, and while the defense is still a concern, the Bucs aren't built to exploit it right now," SportsLine NFL expert Thomas Casale said. "Undrafted free agent Jalon Daniels struggled in his NFL debut against the Packers as expected, and the Bucs were held to 4.5 yards per play. It's not Daniels' fault, he has no business starting in the NFL right now."

Kalshi prices Dallas to win by more than 9.5 points at $0.47 per share, while NO is $0.54 per share. Trade on football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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