The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 worth of trades. It's the best Kalshi promo code because we ensure all new customer offers are legitimate and come directly from the brand and review each offer to make sure each meets our editorial standards and that readers understand the full terms and conditions. There's action in the NBA, NHL, college basketball and college football on Tuesday, including matchups like Duke vs. Illinois, Clippers vs. Jazz and Bruins vs. Kings. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

SportsLine's team of experts have revealed a trio of picks from those games as part of our Tuesday best Kalshi trades. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets for Tuesday

Duke vs. Illinois: Blue Devils to win by more than 7.5 points ($0.50 per share)

Bruins vs. Kings: Boston to win ($0.61 per share)

Clippers vs. Jazz: Los Angeles to win by more than 6.5 points ($0.51 per share)

Duke vs. Illinois: Blue Devils to win by more than 7.5 points

"This should've been a Final Four matchup last April had Duke not collapsed in the final seconds to UConn. But without preseason All-American David Mirkovic and 3-point specialist Jake Davis, I don't like Illinois' chances against a stout Blue Devils' defense," SportsLine college basketball expert Eric Cohen said. "The key to me is can the Fighting Illini keep up their hot outside shooting. They average nearly 14 threes this season while Duke is giving up less than half that. Getting into a track meet won't help the home team's chances so look for them to try and slow the game down where they can. In the middle of a brutal schedule, Jon Scheyer's team needs this one and they'll get it at home by double-digits."

Kalshi prices Duke to win by more than 7.5 points at $0.50 per share, while NO is priced at $0.51 per share. Trade on Illinois vs. Duke here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Bruins vs. Kings: Boston to win

"Los Angeles has lost four straight and totaled just six goals in those and all at home. This starts a long trip and the Kings are without top scorer Artemi Panarin (8G, 11A) due to injury," SportsLine NHL expert Matt Severance said. "Expected goalie Darcy Kuemper has been pretty bad with a 3.57 GAA. Boston hasn't looked good in back-to-back lopsided home losses so hopefully a sense of some urgency here to end one part of the homestand. The B's won in L.A., 4-1, a few weeks ago."

Kalshi prices Boston to win at $0.61 per share, while Los Angeles to win is $0.41 per share. Trade on Kings vs. Bruins here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Clippers vs. Jazz: Los Angeles to win by more than 6.5 points

Both of these teams are likely to wind up in the lottery this season, but the Jazz (1-13) have lost 12 in a row while the Clippers (4-8) have won their last two consecutively and are victorious in three of four. Darius Garland is taking advantage of his chance to be the man in Los Angeles, averaging 21.3 points and 6.9 assists per game while shooting 47.6% from the floor and 36.6% from the 3-point line. Utah is also incredibly thin in the frontcourt, with Lauri Markkanen (wrist), Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee), Jusuf Nurkic (foot) and Jaxson Hayes (knee) all out. The model predicts that the Clippers win by more than 6.5 points in 67% of simulations.

Kalshi prices Los Angeles to win by 7 or more at $0.51 per share, while NO is also $0.51 per share. Trade on Jazz vs. Clippers here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

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