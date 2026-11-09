The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 worth of trades. It's the best Kalshi promo code because we ensure all new customer offers are legitimate and come directly from the brand, reviewing each offer to make sure each meets our editorial standards and that readers understand the full terms and conditions. You can use those guaranteed funds for Vikings vs. Bills on Monday Night Football in Week 9. Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) won't play. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

SportsLine's team or experts have revealed a trio of NFL picks from Bills vs. Vikings as part of our Monday best Kalshi trades. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets for Monday

Vikings vs. Bills: Khalil Shakir 4+ receptions ($0.55 per share)

Vikings vs. Bills: Justin Jefferson 70+ receiving yards ($0.59 per share)

Vikings vs. Bills: Buffalo to win by more than 3.5 points NO ($0.51 per share)

Vikings vs. Bills: Khalil Shakir 4+ receptions

"This is a sneaky spot for Khalil Shakir. The slot receiver has functioned as a safety blanket for Josh Allen throughout his career, and this season is no different," SportsLine NFL expert Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "Shakir has been targeted on 15 of his 51 routes when Allen has been blitzed, catching 11 of those passes - his 0.29 target per route run leads the Bills. The Vikings blitz a ton - 69% almost double as much as any other team. And their two-high safety/zone heavy scheme is conducive to Shakir's route tree."

Kalshi prices Shakir to catch at least four passes at $0.55 per share, while NO is priced at $0.45 per share. Trade on NFL games here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Vikings vs. Bills: Justin Jefferson 70+ receiving yards

"Carson Wentz will be under center on MNF when the Bills take on the Vikings. This is good news for Justin Jefferson as the pair has shown very good chemistry," SportsLine NFL prop expert Alex Selesnick said. "This is an excellent matchup in what should be a competitive game environment. This number is moving quickly so I would pounce on this ASAP."

Kalshi prices Jefferson to reach 70 receiving yards at $0.59 per share, while NO is priced at $0.41 per share. Trade on Bills vs. Vikings here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Vikings vs. Bills: Buffalo to win by more than 3.5 points NO

"In terms of EPA, the Vikings rank No. 1 against the pass and No. 3 against the run. Brian Flores' defense also leads the NFL in sack rate (10.2 percent) and points per drive allowed (1.18)," SportsLine NFL expert Larry Hartstein said. "If any defense can slow down Josh Allen, it is Minnesota's. Carson Wentz taking over for Kyler Murray might be an upgrade, as Murray has compiled the lowest passing success rate of his career. The Bills are playing a high rate of man coverage -- a look Murray has been terrible against."

Kalshi prices Buffalo to win by more than 3.5 points at $0.49 per share, while NO is priced at $0.51 per share. Trade on Monday Night Football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

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