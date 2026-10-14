The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 worth of trades. It's the best Kalshi promo code because your trading bonus is a guaranteed amount, not variable like other offers. You can use those guaranteed funds on Wednesday for Dodgers vs. Brewers in NLCS Game 3 or Sam Houston State vs. Western Kentucky in college football. Kalshi prices the Dodgers at $0.62 per share to beat the Brewers, who are trading at $0.39 per share. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

SportsLine's team of experts have revealed picks from the 2026 MLB Playoffs and college football for tonight, and then rounds out our Wednesday best Kalshi trades with a pick from Broncos vs. Seahawks on Thursday Night Football. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets for Wednesday

Dodgers vs. Brewers: Blake Snell 7+ strikeouts ($0.42 per share)

Sam Houston vs. Western Kentucky: Bearkats to win ($0.48 per share)

Broncos vs. Seahawks: Seattle to win by more than 2.5 points ($0.52 per share)

Dodgers vs. Brewers: Blake Snell 7+ strikeouts

"The Brewers hit worse on the road and worse against lefties as compared to righties. The Dodgers desperately need Snell to step up here and he struck out 10 in eight scoreless innings in the NLCS last year in Milwaukee," SportsLine MLB expert Matt Snyder said. "It's a different Brewers team this time around, but I trust Snell for his strikeouts here."

Kalshi prices Snell to record at least seven strikeouts at $0.42 per share, while NO is priced at $0.59 per share. Trade on Brewers vs. Dodgers here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Sam Houston vs. Western Kentucky: Bearkats to win

Sam Houston has been beaten by 30+ in its last two games, but those losses came against Big 12 champion Texas Tech and a Liberty squad that looks poised to run away with Conference USA. Quarterback Landyn Locke is completing 66.3% of his passes, averaging 261.3 passing yards per game and has 11 touchdowns against only three interceptions this season. The Bearkats can move the football and Western Kentucky's defense is giving up 35.8 points per game this season. The model predicts that SHSU wins at home in 57% of simulations.

Kalshi prices Sam Houston to win at $0.48 per share, while Western Kentucky is priced at $0.53 per share. Trade on college football here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Broncos vs. Seahawks: Seattle to win by more than 2.5 points

"It appears the Broncos will be without top corner Patrick Surtain and their best defensive playmaker in Talanoa Hufanga, both due to ankle injuries. Denver has not played without Hufanga yet -- he is a difference-maker with 23 tackles, two INTs (including a Pick-6), a sack, and forced fumble," SportsLine NFL expert Larry Hartstein said. "Denver's other starting corner, Riley Moss, is dealing with a rib injury and is iffy. While the Seahawks have been plagued by turnovers, they've been much better on a per-play basis. Seattle has outgained its opponents by 1.4 yards per play while Denver has been outgained by 0.5 yards per play."

Kalshi prices Seattle to win by more than 2.5 points at $0.52 per share, while NO is priced at $0.49 per share. Trade on the NFL here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to look out for its users. Kalshi equips every trader with accessible risk management tools that can be enabled at any given time, including risk management actions like trading break, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding cap.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.