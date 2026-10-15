The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 trading bonus after $25 in trades. It's perfect for Thursday Night Football, when the Seattle Seahawks visit the Denver Broncos at 8:15 p.m. ET. In the MLB Playoffs, the Milwaukee Brewers lead the NLCS 3-0 and visit the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 at 8 p.m. ET. The Dodgers trade at $0.59 per share on Kalshi to win, and the Brewers trade at $0.43 per share. Georgia Southern visits Old Dominion at 7:30 p.m. ET in college football. Trade on sports here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 trading bonus:

What is the Kalshi promo code?

Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 Kalshi sign-up bonus Trade $25, get $55 Terms and conditions New users only, 18+, no minimum deposit Where is Kalshi legal? AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY. Sports contracts currently unavailable in MI, NV and WA.

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. Trade on sports here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 trading bonus:

Top alternative promo code to Kalshi: Polymarket, Prophetx

Best alternative promo codes to Kalshi at other prediction markets also exist. For example, you can use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 trading bonus after $10 in trades. Or, claim the ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS to get $75 in incentive funds after $25 in trades. Get started here:

Why the best Kalshi promo code is CBSSPORTS55

With the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, you get a guaranteed $55 with a $25 deposit, not a variable amount like other offers. That means you know your bonus amount up front and can make football predictions with a strong bankroll.

Georgia Southern vs. Old Dominion predictions

Old Dominion is also 2-4 and 1-2 in the Sun Belt after a 10-3 win at App State on Oct. 10, its only win in its last five games. The Monarchs have scored 109 points, an average of 18.2, and allowed 165, an average of 27.5, including 46-20 against James Madison and 42-10 at Georgia State, and they lost 20-17 against East Carolina on Sept. 19.



On Kalshi, Georgia Southern trades at $0.61 per share to win at Old Dominion, and Old Dominion trades at $0.39 per share. The game's combined points are trading at $0.50 per share for more than 45.5 and $0.50 per share for fewer than 45.5, and four of Georgia Southern's six games have finished above that mark. Trade on Old Dominion vs. Georgia State here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 trading bonus:

Seahawks vs. Broncos predictions

Denver is 3-2 and second in the AFC West after a 23-17 win at the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, a game in which running back J.K. Dobbins ran for 68 yards and tight end Evan Engram caught four passes for 55. Quarterback Bo Nix passed for only 123 yards in that win, and his best game this season was 288 yards in a 20-13 win over Jacksonville. The Broncos also beat the Los Angeles Rams 30-26 and lost 31-10 at Kansas City and 24-14 at San Francisco. They have scored 97 points and allowed 111, and cornerback Riley Moss and safety Talanoa Hufanga are both questionable.

Seattle is also 3-2 after a 32-29 loss to San Francisco on Sunday, and it has scored 134 points and allowed 105. The Seahawks beat New England 13-10, Arizona 31-7, and the Los Angeles Chargers 30-23, and they lost 33-31 at Washington, when quarterback Sam Darnold passed for 379 yards. Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba has caught at least five passes for at least 76 yards in every game, though he is questionable with an ankle injury, and quarterback Drew Lock is listed as questionable with a forearm injury. Both teams are playing on four days of rest.



On Kalshi, Seattle trades at $0.57 per share to win at Denver and the Broncos trade at $0.43 per share, while the game's combined points are trading at $0.46 per share for more than 41.5 and $0.54 per share for fewer than 40.5. Trade on Seahawks vs. Broncos here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and earn a $55 trading bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

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Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.