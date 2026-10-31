The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Canelo Alvarez returns to the ring Saturday to challenge Christian Mbilli for the WBC super middleweight championship in Saudi Arabia. Mbilli is making his first defense since becoming the full WBC champion in January. Kalshi gives Alvarez a 72% chance to win, compared with 28% for Mbilli, both unchanged from earlier on Saturday. Sign up with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25 and receive a $55 bonus:

Alvarez is priced at $0.72 per Yes share and $0.28 for No, while Mbilli is $0.28 for Yes and $0.72 for No. The fight headlines a DAZN pay-per-view card. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn about predicton markets legal states, and see the latest prediction markets payment methods.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Christian Mbilli trading preview

Alvarez hasn't fought since losing his undisputed super middleweight championship to Terence Crawford in September 2025. Saturday's return gives him a chance to regain the WBC belt, but Mbilli is the champion this time. The 12-round bout takes place in Riyadh, with both fighters returning after more than a year away. Alvarez is 63-3-2 with 39 knockouts. Mbilli enters at 29-0-1 with 24, bringing a very different career history into their first meeting.

Alvarez, 36, has won world titles in four weight classes and twice held all four major belts at 168 pounds. He defeated William Scull by unanimous decision in May 2025 before Crawford took the undisputed championship four months later. After that loss, Alvarez underwent elbow surgery. He's also gone eight consecutive fights without a stoppage victory, a stretch dating back to his 2021 knockout of Caleb Plant. His defense and counterpunching are familiar strengths, although Saturday will provide a better measure of how he looks after the long layoff.

Mbilli, 31, secured the interim WBC title by stopping Maciej Sulecki in the first round in June 2025. His next appearance wasn't nearly as straightforward. Lester Martinez traded punches with him for 10 rounds last September, and the judges returned a split draw. Mbilli threw 787 punches according to CompuBox's unofficial count, landing 273. Martinez landed 412 of 980. Mbilli kept his unbeaten record and was elevated to full WBC champion in January after Crawford retired and the title became vacant. Saturday is his first defense as the organization's full champion.

The contrast is worth watching. Mbilli favors pressure and an active offense, while Alvarez has spent years making opponents pay for leaving openings. Mbilli's 24 knockouts in 29 victories show the danger he brings, but Alvarez has fought 28 world title bouts to Mbilli's two. Eddy Reynoso trains the challenger, and Marc Ramsay works with Mbilli. The champion's pace could test Alvarez's conditioning after the extended break. The challenger's counterpunching could also make Mbilli think twice before committing to an exchange.

Kalshi's market favors Alvarez at 72% to Mbilli's 28%. The listed Yes prices are $0.72 for Alvarez and $0.28 for Mbilli, with No at $0.28 and $0.72, respectively. The platform specifies that a draw or no contest resolves the market at 50/50. Saturday's result will sort out whether Alvarez regains his old title or Mbilli keeps the WBC championship he acquired earlier this year. Trade Alvarez-Mbilli with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

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