New Kalshi users can grab the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus after they sign up and trade $25+. NFL Week 8 is stacked with juicy matchups, including Browns vs. Steelers, Chiefs vs. Broncos and Chargers vs. Rams, and you can trade on them all at Kalshi, one of the top prediction market apps. Get started here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and claim your $55 bonus:

Be sure to check out other Kalshi NFL predictions today, and head to our Kalshi promo code review page for terms and conditions of this offer. Prediction markets are legal in many states, but make sure yours is one of them before you make any trades.

Week 8 NFL predictions

Steelers vs. Browns more than 39.5 points: Yes $0.49, No $0.52

Rams to win by more than 6.5 points vs. Chargers: Yes $0.51, No $0.50

Broncos to win vs. Chiefs: Yes $0.49, No $0.52

Steelers vs. Browns predictions

They've all been close, but Cleveland (5-2) has won five of its past six games. Quarterback Deshaun Watson, running back Quinshon Judkins, receivers Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion and tight end Harold Fannin Jr. have the Browns brimming with talent on offense. The unit only averages 19 points per game but has scored at least 21 in four of five victories. The Steelers (5-2) average 21.9 per contest and have scored 24 or more in four of their seven games. The defenses allow 40.6 combined points, and the SportsLine Projection Model has Cleveland and Pittsburgh combining for more than 39.5 points in 55% of simulations.

The teams combining for more than 39.5 points is trading at $0.49 per share at Kalshi, while shares on the teams to fall short of that number are priced at $0.52 each. Trade on Steelers vs. Browns with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Rams vs. Chargers predictions

The Chargers (and quarterback Justin Herbert) have been going through a rough time this season as they seek their first victory after six games. Herbert, playing behind a decimated offensive line, has been sacked 21 times and has thrown eight interceptions against five TDs. The Rams (3-4) still have one of ther league's most potent offenses, as they lead the league in total yardage (399.1 per game) and are 11th in scoring (11th). The Chargers (0-6) are scoring the fewest points in the league, averaging 15 per game, and the defense has allowed at least 22 in every game and yields an average of 25.2. The SportsLine model has the Rams winning by at least 6.5 points in 57% of its simulations.

The Rams to win by at least 6.5 points is trading at $0.51 per share at Kalshi. The Chargers to lose by fewer than 6.5 or win outirght is priced at $0.50 per share. Use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to trade on NFL Week 8 and get a $55 bonus:

Chiefs vs. Broncos predictions

The Chiefs (5-1) went into Lumen Field undefeated last week, but the defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks (3-3) stopped them cold. The Seattle defense held Patrick Mahomes to 165 passing yards, stifled running back Kenneth Walker III and outgained K.C. by almost 200 yards. But Kansas City beat the Broncos 31-10 in the season opener, when Walker announced himself with 173 rushing yards in his first game with the team. The Broncos cruised past the Cardinals 30-16 last week, with quarterback Bo Nix finally topping 200 passing yards and breaking off a 62-yard TD run. Denver has won 12 of its 14 home games since the start of last season, and the Broncos win in 50% of the SportsLine model's simulations.

The Broncos winning at home is $0.49 per share at Kalshi. A Chiefs victory is trading at $0.52 per share. Trade on Chiefs vs. Broncos and more NFL games with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

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