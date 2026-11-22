The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 worth of trades. It's the best Kalshi promo code because we ensure all new customer offers are legitimate and come directly from the brand, reviewing each offer to make sure each meets our editorial standards and that readers understand the full terms and conditions. Use those guaranteed funds to trade the loaded Week 11 NFL schedule, which includes Sunday matchups like Cowboys vs. Titans, Giants vs. Jaguars and 49ers vs. Vikings on Sunday Night Football. Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (foot) is officially active. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

SportsLine's team or experts have revealed a trio of NFL picks from those games as part of our Sunday best Kalshi trades for NFL Week 11. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets for Sunday

Cowboys vs. Titans: George Pickens 70+ receiving yards ($0.50 per share)

Giants vs. Jaguars: J.J. McCarthy 225+ passing yards NO ($0.59 per share)

49ers vs. Vikings: San Francisco to win by more than 3.5 points NO ($0.53 per share)

Cowboys vs. Titans: George Pickens 70+ receiving yards

"As bad as the Cowboys' rush defense has been this season, the Titans' pass defense has been equally vulnerable. Tennessee has allowed the most passing yards to opposing QBs and the most receiving yards and receptions to opposing WRs," SportsLine NFL expert David Bearman said. "Pickens is averaging 75.3 receiving YPG this season and has exceeded this number in five of his nine games. With CeeDee Lamb on the other side, opposing defenses can't devote all of their attention to Pickens. Against the NFL's most vulnerable defense against WRs, both Dallas receivers could have big afternoons."

Kalshi prices Pickens to record at least 70 receiving yards at $0.50 per share, while NO is priced at $0.51 per share. Trade on Titans vs. Cowboys here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Giants vs. Jaguars: J.J. McCarthy 225+ passing yards NO

"If we zoom out and look at some of the raw count it stats, JJ McCarthy has fared well under center for the Giants. However, like always, context matters," SportsLine NFL props expert Alex Selesnick said. "If we look under the hood, it tells a much different story. McCarthy plays a high variance style where he frequently attacks downfield, which has resulted in some big gains that good pass defenses are likely to limit, which is exactly what he's facing in Jacksonville. McCarthy has been shaky and I think there's a realistic chance he craters in this matchup against one of the best defenses in the NFL."

Kalshi prices McCarthy to throw for 225 yards or more at $0.42 per share, while NO is priced at $0.59 per share. Trade on Jaguars vs. Giants here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

49ers vs. Vikings: San Francisco to win by more than 3.5 points NO

"The Minnesota Vikings got the trade they needed with Kirk Cousins, as they ended a two game slide in last week's road win over the Packers. Now Cousins will have to endure his fourth straight game on the road," SportsLine NFL expert Zack Cimini said. "Just two weeks ago he faced the Niners defense with the Raiders and had a season high three interceptions. Look for Kevin O'Connell to have wrinkles to attack the 49ers defense. Minnesota has won three out of the last four matchups in the regular season over San Francisco, with Cousins quarterback in two of the wins."

Kalshi prices San Francisco to win by more than 3.5 points at $0.48 per share, while NO is priced at $0.53 per share. Trade on Vikings vs. 49ers here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Responsible risk management

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It's a top priority for Kalshi to look out for its users. Kalshi equips every trader with accessible risk management tools that can be enabled at any given time, including risk management actions like trading break, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding cap.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.