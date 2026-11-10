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SportsLine's team or experts have revealed a trio of picks from Knicks vs. Bucks, Bowling Green vs. Kent State and Texas Tech vs. Illinois as part of our Tuesday best Kalshi trades. The Knicks are trading at $0.91 per share to beat the Bucks, who are trading at $0.10.

For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets for Tuesday

Knicks vs. Bucks: Andre Drummond 6+ rebounds ($0.58 per share)

Bowling Green vs. Kent State: Fewer than 44.5 points scored ($0.52 per share)

Texas Tech vs. Illinois: Fighting Illini to win by more than 1.5 points ($0.55 per share)

Knicks vs. Bucks: Andre Drummond 6+ rebounds

"Andre Drummond continues to average around 14 minutes per game while averaging just south of eight rebounds per game," SportsLine NBA expert Bob Konarski said. "This number suggests a possible blow out for the Knicks, similar to the most recent Chicago game, which could give Drummond more minutes. The Bucks are near the bottom of the league with keeping centers off the glass and Drummond has had at least seven boards in five of the last six games."

Kalshi prices Drummond to record six or more rebounds at $0.58 per share, while NO is priced at $0.46 per share. Trade on NBA games here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Bowling Green vs. Kent State: Fewer than 44.5 points scored

"Both of these teams simply don't score," SportsLine college football expert Eric Cohen said. "Bowling Green and Kent State are averaging less than 34 points per game combined and even worse, Kent State is averaging all of 4.4 PPG on the road this season. The home Falcons have a semi-ok defense and I have a hard time seeing the Golden Flashes score even two touchdowns."

Kalshi prices more than 44.5 points scored at $0.49 per share, while fewer than 44.5 points scored is $0.52 per share. Trade on college football games here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Texas Tech vs. Illinois: Fighting Illini to win by more than 1.5 points

"The Illini are my top-rated team early in the season, with four starters back from last year's Final Four squad alongside talented newcomers," SportsLine college basketball expert Thomas Casale said. "Texas Tech is always a tough place to play. However, the Red Raiders aren't very deep right now. They rely mainly on six players as they wait for a couple of guys to return from injury. I think Illinois is too deep and too good right now."

Kalshi prices Illinois to win by more than 1.5 points at $0.55 per share, while NO is priced at $0.46 per share. Trade on college basketball games here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

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