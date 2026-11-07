The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 worth of trades. It's the best Kalshi promo code because we ensure all new customer offers are legitimate and come directly from the brand, reviewing each offer to make sure each meets our editorial standards and that readers understand the full terms and conditions. You can use those guaranteed funds for college football predictions on Saturday with seven ranked matchups, including Tennessee vs. Kentucky and Miami vs. Notre Dame. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

SportsLine's team or experts have revealed a trio of college football picks from Tennessee vs. Kentucky, Ole Miss vs. Georgia and Notre Dame vs. Miami for our Saturday best Kalshi trades. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Kalshi prediction markets for Saturday

Tennessee vs. Kentucky: Fewer than 50.5 points scored ($0.54 per share)

Ole Miss vs. Georgia: Bulldogs to win by more than 3.5 points ($0.51 per share)

Notre Dame vs. Miami: Irish to win by more than 7.5 points NO ($0.54 per share)

Tennessee vs. Kentucky: Fewer than 50.5 points scored

"With an uncertain quarterback situation, it does not benefit Josh Heupel's team to get into a shootout," SportsLine college football expert Eric Cohen said. "Both of these teams excel with forcing turnovers (Kentucky 18, Tennessee 14) but I lean the Volunteers to win because of their strong rushing attack and excellent pass defense (9th ranked nationally)."

Kalshi prices these two teams to combine for more than 50.5 points at $0.47 per share, while fewer than 50.5 points is priced at $0.54 per share. Trade on Kentucky vs. Tennessee here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Ole Miss vs. Georgia: Bulldogs to win by more than 3.5 points

"These two teams played a couple of epic games in 2025. Both were see-saw affairs with more than 70 total points scored. But Ole Miss ended Georgia's season in a shocking Sugar Bowl victory and I think this is the payback spot for Kirby Smart's team," Cohen said. "I've thought Georgia was the best team in the country all along and they responded very well last week vs. Florida after the stunning home loss to Auburn in mid-October. Going against Trinidad Chambliss, the ultimate gamer, on the other side scares me, but I'll play the Bulldogs nonetheless."

Kalshi prices Georgia to win by more than 3.5 points at $0.51 per share, while NO is priced at $0.50 per share. Trade on college football games here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Notre Dame vs. Miami: Irish to win by more than 7.5 points NO

"Malachi Toney is obviously a big loss, but I haven't seen enough from Notre Dame yet to lay over a touchdown in this matchup. Both teams have played lighter schedules with Miami winning its toughest game over Wake Forest and Notre Dame falling at BYU," SportsLine college football expert Thomas Casale said. "I get the Irish being at home at night angle. I do like Notre Dame to win a close game. However, Miami still has Darian Mensah and loads of talent on offense. I worry about the Hurricanes' suspect secondary against CJ Carr, but Miami's No. 1 rush defense gives up just 60.8 yards per game. I got it Notre Dame 30, Miami 27."

Kalshi prices the Fighting Irish to win by more than 7.5 points at $0.47 per share, while NO is priced at $0.54 per share. Trade on Miami vs. Notre Dame here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

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