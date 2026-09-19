The best, all-new Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users $55 in bonus trading credits after they make $25 worth of trades. It's the best Kalshi promo code out there because you get 30 days to play through the initial $25, not seven days like other offers. This means more time to make the best Kalshi predictions possible. The Week 3 college football schedule includes more than 70 games on Saturday, and we've zeroed in on matchups like Auburn vs. Florida and Ole Miss vs. LSU. LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt is off the availability report after being listed as doubtful earlier this week. Claim the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

SportsLine's team of experts have provided picks for both of those games as part of our best Saturday Kalshi trades. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and check the status of prediction markets legal states.

Why CBSSPORTS55 is the best Kalshi promo code

Unlike other offers that only allow you seven days to learn prediction markets, the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 lets you play through your $25 over 30 days. That means more time to learn prediction markets and make the best trades possible

Kalshi prediction markets for Saturday

Auburn vs. Florida: Fewer than 53.5 points scored ($0.52 per share)

Ole Miss vs. LSU: Fewer than 57.5 points scored ($0.46 per share)

Auburn vs. Florida: Fewer than 53.5 points scored

"I know Alex Golesh was brought to Auburn to fix the offense, but it's the defensive side of the ball that's impressed me more with the Tigers," CBS Sports college football expert Tom Fornelli said. "I also wonder how effective their offense can be against Florida, who is going on the road to face the toughest defense they've seen so far."

Fewer than 53.5 points scored in Florida vs. Auburn is priced at $0.52 per share, while more than 53.5 points is priced at $0.48 per share on Kalshi. Trade on Florida vs. Auburn here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Ole Miss vs. LSU: Fewer than 57.5 points scored

The Rebels and Tigers both looked prolific offensively in huge Week 1 wins, with Ole Miss beating Louisville 41-38 and LSU defeating Clemson 51-10. However, both teams regressed on that side of the ball against lesser opponents in Week 2. Now they'll go head-to-head in what could be the most emotionally exhausting game of the season, with Lane Kiffin making his return to Oxford after leaving Ole Miss for LSU before the start of last season's College Football Playoff. The model predicts that the Under hits in 60% of simulations.

Kalshi prices fewer than 57.5 points to be scored in LSU vs. Ole Miss at $0.46 per share, and more than 57.5 points is priced at $0.54 per share. Trade on LSU vs. Ole Miss here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to look out for its users. Kalshi equips every trader with accessible risk management tools that can be enabled at any given time, including risk management actions like trading break, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding cap.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.